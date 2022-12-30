Eric Lander’s next act: leading a nonprofit set on solving thorny scientific challenges

Many wondered if he would return to the Broad Institute, which he had helmed since its founding in 2003. Or to Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Lander holds faculty positions. (Currently, he is on an unpaid academic leave-of-absence from these appointments.) That could still happen. But STAT has learned that Lander’s next act places a big bet that he can still reinvigorate the US science enterprise, this time from outside the halls of government.

But any momentum Lander generated stalled just over a year later, when he resigned from that position and his role leading the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy over accusations of workplace bullying .

In January 2021, when President Biden tapped Eric Lander to serve as the White House science adviser — and elevated the job to a cabinet-level position for the first time in history — he charged the renowned genomics researcher with “ reinvigorating ” American science. That included relaunching the “Cancer Moonshot” and creating a new federal agency aimed at accelerating biomedical breakthroughs.

Lander’s latest project is leading a new nonprofit called Science for America. According to its website, its mission is to serve as a “solutions incubator” for some of the most pressing problems facing the world today. That includes addressing the climate and energy crisis, human health issues like cancer and pandemic preparedness, equity in STEM education, developing new models for innovation, and making America a global leader in critical cutting-edge technologies like synthetic biology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

Lander has long had a reputation as an abrasive but brilliant presence — the frothing embodiment of “big ego” science. But the OSTP scandal was the first public report of behavior that rose to the level of verbal abuse. It does not seem to have hampered his ability to raise money.

In a blog post from July quietly announcing its launch, Science for America said it is being funded by an alliance of some of the nation’s most well-heeled philanthropic organizations and individuals, including Bloomberg Philanthropies, Emerson Collective (founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs), the Ford Foundation, Gates Ventures, and Schmidt Futures. Together, they have committed $30 million over two years.

Schmidt Futures, the philanthropic organization founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, confirmed that it is one of nine organizations that supports Science for America, but declined to disclose specific funding information. The other eight funders did not respond to STAT’s questions.

In addition to Lander, who is listed as the organization’s chief scientist, the executive team includes Kaitlin Browman, a neuroscientist who worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for two decades before serving as the director of operations at the Broad Institute from 2020 to 2021. Most recently she was chief operating officer at Arc Institute, one of a bevy of new Silicon Valley-based nonprofit research organizations, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Neither Browman nor Lander responded to STAT’s requests for interviews. A scientist close to Lander who is a strategic adviser to Science for America told STAT the organization is not speaking to the press at this time. It lists headquarters in both the Boston area and the Bay Area in California.

Lander has recruited an impressive cohort of scientists and funders to the new effort. On its website, Science for America lists two dozen strategic advisers from across academia, government, and industry. Silicon Valley is distinctly represented in people like Kevin Scott, chief technology officer at Microsoft; Mike Schroepfer, formerly of Meta; John Lilly, former CEO of Mozilla; and William Regan and Hemai Parthasarathy from X, Alphabet’s moonshot factory.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret “Peggy” Hamburg is on board, adding a Washington, D.C., heavyweight to the handful of advisers with federal government experience, mostly former program managers at DARPA or ARPA-E — the agencies tasked with advancing new technologies housed within the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy, respectively.

There are also some big science names, like Aviv Regev, the former Broad single-cell genomics superstar, Fei-Fei Li, the force behind Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and chemical engineer Gilda Barabino, who presides over the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest multidisciplinary scientific society.