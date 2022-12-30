Dear member of the flying public, please remember that a happier flight starts with YOU!

Now, as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Butegieg vows to hold Southwest accountable for the meltdown, the rest of us know that our own reckoning is one bomb cyclone away. We want to assure you any inconvenience we may cause you while traveling for leisure or business (or that third category no one talks about, “because I have to if I want to stay married”), is not in line with our corporate values.

In the wake of the unfortunate events over the holiday weekend, when one member of our flying family was forced, albeit by its own poor decision making, to cancel more than 100 percent of its flights, we’d like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you from the whole industry for trusting us when your plans call for air travel (as if you have a choice, ha ha ha).

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Or at least it’s not the vibe we’re paying the middle schooler who runs our social team to manifest on TikTok.

Advertisement

Let us take a moment to emphasize that disruptions we pretend are out of our control are inevitable, not the result in part of us trying to maximize massive amounts of federal pandemic aid by offering attractive buyout and early retirement packages to the people who fly the planes.

In these turbulent times, it’s helpful to think of us as partners, in which we are equally responsible for any hell you’re thrust into. Thanks for paying your share (and ours, too). Don’t forget: A happier flight starts with YOU.

Before spending $73 on a last-minute Uber to the airport — called in fury when the flat tire your teen got last night was discovered at 5 a.m., after the bags had been loaded into the trunk, triggering the second family fight of the morning — it may help to ask yourself some questions:

Advertisement

Should I fly?

While we do control a lot — like arbitrarily deciding when your points will expire, or installing a few seats that don’t recline so we can get you to pay more for those that lean back one inch — we don’t (yet) control the weather.

Instead of blaming us for delays and cancellations, and cancellations that follow serial delays — or that aren’t declared until 3 a.m., to weed out the weak and reduce the hotel vouchers we need to issue — please take the responsibility upon yourself to check for any storm systems that currently exist or may be forming.

And make sure not to limit your research to where you’re flying from and going to and connecting. Please also check: the cities where your aircraft might be overnighting (you can look this up online, somewhere; figure it out), the location of the flight crew, their city of origin, the location of replacement crew members in case any of your original crew has timed out or gotten COVID from a passenger who pretended not to see the second pink line on the BinaxNOW, and the location of any parts that may be needed in the unlikely event a mechanical difficulty necessitates a repair.

Should I check a bag?

On one hand, the answer to this question is Yes! At $30 or more for the first checked bag, and $100 or $200 bucks if those babies are overweight, this revenue stream helps our CEOs enjoy a lifestyle that allows them to be disconnected from the masses who have to fly commercial.

Advertisement

Also, and again, while the events of this past weekend were “unacceptable” — with that unfortunate photo of the vast sea of orphaned luggage at LAX seared into the public consciousness — we’ll just take a moment to share an observation:

If you could learn how to pack smarter, and not bring clothes that you know you will not wear — or that you will wear but frankly shouldn’t; peek-a-boo shoulders are so out — you would not need to check a bag.

If you must check a bag, please pack ONLY items you do not need — or even want — in this suitcase. A book you won’t read because it’s too intellectual, clothes you were planning to donate, pants that you’re holding onto even though they’re too tight and will never fit again.

Medicine, laptop, seven changes of clothing, walking shoes, holiday gifts, workout gear, and anything else that for the love of god you might need — all should be in your carry on.

Furthermore, if you still insist on checking a bag, please only fly direct. If our pricing policies have put non-stop flights out of your budget range, the more productive path is to stop whining that a flight to Disney, where you don’t even want to go, costs what an international flight once did, and to start working more hours at your job.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in preparation for your next flight, and to help our CEO’s avoid being hauled in for an awkward congressional hearing, please follow us on Instagram for tips on: putting together a meal from Hudson News; the best gates for sleeping (none, ha ha ha); and how to let go of caring about anything you’ve ever held dear.

Thank you for flying with us! And if you have a moment — and we know you have nothing but time — please take the enclosed survey to help us serve you better in the future.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.