Should I try again in January?

Q. I‘ve been getting back into dating after a breakup over the summer. That relationship lasted more than two years.

I met my ex on an app after five years of dates that went nowhere, so I know the online dating process can take time and patience.

I’ve had a lot of lackluster interactions with guys over the past few months — until one man in November. We hit it off immediately. Great conversation, good chemistry via text, some shared interests (which is important to me after my last relationship). He was clear about his interest in me, which was a refreshing change of pace. Right as we were planning to meet, he got some terrible news about a friend’s death. We discussed how he was feeling, but still ended up going for a date. Chemistry was there in person, even with the heaviness of the news, and he made it clear he wanted to see me again (which also happened). This was the weekend before Thanksgiving.

His level of communication tapered off over Thanksgiving week, which I chalked up to the holiday and the news about his friend. I reached out on a Sunday to check in on how he was feeling/doing. He shared that he was struggling more than he thought, and told me he needed to take a step back from dating for a bit. He asked if he could get back in touch with me after the new year. I said sure, and I respected his self-awareness. He thanked me for being understanding and apologized for being “difficult” — but I told him that knowing his own needs and communicating them is not being difficult at all.

I’m still very interested in seeing him again. I’m hopeful he will reach out, but I’m also not holding my breath waiting for him. Given a lot of our conversations (openness from both of us about mental health and other baggage), I also know he’s an anxious person, and part of me worries that he won’t try to reconnect because he’ll think he’s been too “difficult” or that I’m not interested any longer because of the time he took in stepping away. I want to respect his boundary and give him the chance to reach out when he’s ready, but part of me is telling me to reach out mid or late January if I haven’t heard from him (and if nothing has developed with anyone else I want to pursue). I can see pros and cons to either approach, but I’m just hoping to get a little more perspective from people outside of my immediate circle because this is such a unique situation.

HOPEFUL, BUT NOT HOLDING OUT HOPE

A. If you haven’t heard from him a few weeks into January, I don’t see any harm in reaching out. But try to keep things light. No big “How are you?” questions that are too complicated to answer.

I’d invite him to something fun and easy — like a movie. You could say, “Hey there, I’m distracting myself with a thriller today. Want to hang out and eat popcorn for a few hours?” Low stakes. Just fun. It’s an empathetic path to hanging out because it’s easy for him to say no without making some big statement about where he is in life.

If he turns you down, assume the ball is in his court to follow up with another idea. If he doesn’t, that’s that.

Be ready to let this go — because timing is important. It sounds like you’re looking for a significant relationship, but he might not be up for that right now. It would be nice for you to start something that doesn’t require a ton of work or a chase. I know that connections like this are rare, but you want to be with someone who shows up for you.

Focus on your other dates, if you have any over the next few weeks. Give these people a real chance, even if you’re holding out some hope for this other person. You can multitask.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

The only answer to “I feel I should give him space, but I want to reach out” is: Keep searching for other opportunities instead of just sitting by the phone.

HARRISBSTONE





I can’t advise you on whether, or when, to reach out to the guy. But I’m puzzled about how he could be “struggling” so badly after a friend’s death that he needed to [take a break] from a budding romantic relationship, if he really cared about it. He can’t grieve a friend and continue social relationships at a reduced frequency? I don’t buy it. Sorry.

OUTOFORDER





Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Give it a try and accept no response as an answer.

ASH





Maybe she should respect his plainly stated wishes instead of trying to figure out how to get around them.

ZEPTEMBER-





Decide in mid to late January if you want to reach out. There is no need to have a plan in place now and have it floating around in your brain. Besides, it’s likely he is not interested if he couldn’t reach out to you at all over the holidays.

SUNALSORISES





I like Meredith’s suggestion to suggest a movie early in the new year since it’s low stakes, where he won’t need to worry about a lot of communication during the date and it’s a casual bonding experience. Go for it. And after the movie, continue to keep it casual, letting him know it was fun [if it indeed was] without putting expectations on seeing him again.

BKLYNMOM





You have literally nothing to lose. Make it simple and easy, and if it’s still no, leave it at that.

WIZEN

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.