Blind date: ‘He was easygoing and made good conversation’

STEVEN F.: 36 / business consultant and law student

HIS INTERESTS: World travel, hiking, activism

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Neil Patrick Harris

7 P.M. DOÑA HABANA, BOSTON

PROBLEM SET

Tim I thought it would be a great story to tell people if it worked out. And I am open to new experiences.

Steven I liked that it was a different way to connect with someone outside of the usual dating apps.

Tim I ran a 5K in the morning and had brunch with a friend. Then I took a nap and relaxed on the couch.

Steven I had a glass of wine with some music while I was getting ready. I was a little anxious that I didn’t know anything about the match.

Tim I was early so I went into the restaurant and had them seat me. I was able to see my date coming in. Steven was attractive. He had very nice hair. Shorter than me, but usually everyone is.

Steven I checked in with the host. She took me to the table where my date was already seated, then we introduced ourselves. [He was] tall, early 40s, with a mustache.

PLUSES AND MINUSES

Tim We had a great conversation. Steven is a vegetarian. Lived in a variety of places, most recently Colorado. Grew up in the LA area. He moved to Boston in September to attend law school.

Steven He is a teacher and more recently moved into a teaching-the-teacher position, and he runs 5Ks and other races.

Tim Steven had a great presence, very calming. He was easygoing and made good conversation. Steven would be someone I could be friends with.

Steven It was comfortable and there wasn’t any awkwardness throughout. We both enjoy wining and dining with friends, brunch, and running.

Tim I had the gambas (shrimp), and a salad. The food was really good. the grapefruit mojito was amazing.

Steven I had the stuffed avocado with tostones. The food was great; I love Cuban food. And the service was nice as well. It was an interesting setup of high-top tables pushed up to the bar with the bartender as the server.

Tim After finals, Steven was going on a three-day meditation retreat. And that was when I thought that we are very different and this was probably not going to work out.

Steven The conversation overall was surface level and we didn’t really connect at a deeper level. I feel like I was leading the questions without much engagement. I think that we both didn’t feel like “it’s going to work” at the beginning of the date. It was a nice dinner, but there wasn’t any chemistry.

FINAL COMPUTATIONS

Tim We thanked each other for a nice time with a hug goodbye.

Steven We settled the bill and walked out together, where he proceeded to his car and I grabbed an Uber. We had a brief hug and wished each other a good night. It was pretty short and quick.

Tim No, I don’t think we have much in common.

Steven No. Tim was nice but there wasn’t any connection between us.

POST MORTEM

Tim / B

Steven / C

