Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Jan. 2 - 8

Start the new year on the right foot with the KonMari Method Tidying Course. The class will follow Marie Kondo’s philosophy of decluttering and organizing by keeping only the things that “spark joy.” Shannon Huneycutt, a KonMari consultant and professional speaker, will lead the online event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events .

Opens Friday

Fantastic Fantasia

Learn about the life of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff in Preludes, a musical production by the Lyric Stage Company of Boston. Creator Dave Molloy uses his own original music as well as Rachmaninoff’s compositions to tell the story of the artist’s musical inspirations and breakthroughs. The production will run until February 5. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $15. lyricstage.com/show-item/preludes

Advertisement

Opens Friday

Art Display

Head to Childs Gallery on Newbury Street for Hidden Worlds, an exhibition of work by contemporary printmaker Erik Desmazières. With pieces that span the almost six decades of his career, the gallery will explore the artist’s fantastical and intricate imagery of cityscapes and more. Runs through March 25. Free. childsgallery.com

Saturday

New Perspective

Look at the upside with Getting Up(side Down): Handstands, an all-levels experiential workshop at Brookline’s Down Under School of Yoga. From 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., yoga instructor Hannah Adams will lead attendees, starting by working against the wall, in the process of doing a handstand. Beginners welcome. Tickets $35. downunderyoga.com/upcoming-events

Saturday

Wildlife Words

Find inspiration in nature with the Generative Writing Workshop: Concrete Poetry at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan. The workshop, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will lead attendees in writing their own concrete poetry — poetry that imitates the shape of its subject — by discussing famous examples, walking outside, and writing in nature. All skill levels are welcome. Tickets: $10 for members, $13 nonmembers. Register at massaudubon.org/program-catalog.

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.