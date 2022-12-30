Home design ideas: Adding space in a kitchen by subtracting the pantry

1 The homeowners chose Vermont Verde Antique stone for the countertops , a rich green material with light green and white veining. “They liked the idea of a traditional, dark counter given the age of the house,” Schaefer says. “They wanted the kitchen to feel like it had been around for a while.”

Adding a capacious walk-in pantry has become de rigeur in kitchen renovations. Ken Schaefer’s clients, however, removed the pantry from their Arlington kitchen. “Getting rid of the pantry increased floor space, allowing us to build a center island,” the owner of Right Angle Kitchens & Design says. “Without demolishing it, we could have only fit a peninsula.” The maneuver also exposed the window at the end of the island, bringing in much needed sunlight. To compensate for lost storage, tower cabinets beside the fridge house food in one half and cleaning supplies in the other.

2 Warm antique brass hardware counterbalances the cool green tones and fits the vibe of an older home.

3 Not wanting to introduce another material, the team used the countertop stone for the backsplash too, pulling it to just under the windowsill. “Running it up to the cabinets would have been too dark and heavy,” Schaefer says.

4 The sink remains in roughly the same place, and overlooks the backyard. Schaefer decreased the size of the window to make way for larger upper cabinets.

5 The Medallion Cabinetry in Aloe from Right Angle Kitchens & Design’s showroom in Woburn was the starting point. “We encouraged choosing a single finish,” Schaefer says, maintaining that with only two upper cabinets, the darker color would not make the room feel closed in. “Having glass doors made them feel more comfortable with it.”

6 With the range in the island, the cook can face the table and window in the front of the house. It also enables more sociable gatherings.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.