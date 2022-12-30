Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

I “sew” loved Cathie Desjardins’ Connections piece, “Sew Fun” (November 20). As a grandmother and seamstress, having sewn clothes for my children, etc., she brought me back to the world of snaps, hooks and eyes, selvages, bobbins, tailor’s chalk, Dritz fasteners, etc. She made me smile.

South Dennis





I was so touched by this story I had to respond. My mother, who passed away in April, was also a proud child of the Depression. She was an extraordinary seamstress, taught by her mother, and both passed sewing skills to their daughters. I shared this story with my sister and it transported both of us back in time to when we spent hours poring over patterns at our local fabric store, then our mother turned them into our dreams come true.

Sharon M O’Neill

Belmont





I live in an independent living facility. On my floor lived a fabulous 97-year-old woman who had a sewing machine in her apartment. Ethel had learned to sew as a teenager, made a stylish outfit and won a Singer sewing machine contest. From that moment on, she was an avid seamstress. Like Ethel, I had made dresses for my daughters when they were young and nightgowns and doll dresses and blankets for my grandchildren. Ethel took note of the fact that I had done quite a bit of sewing. Ethel’s health was declining and her family moved her to an assisted living facility. The sewing machine was not going, so they asked if I would like it. At first, I was reluctant but thought maybe I would donate it to a school. It has been sitting in my dining area for one year and somehow I have not been able to send it on its way.

Kaye Richardson

Milton

Off the Hook

Enjoyed Daniel McGinn’s “Old Men and the Sea” (November 27). However, you need a new person in the fish ID department. The fish identified as a grunt is actually a nice looking mangrove snapper, also known as a gray snapper. I have caught and cooked quite a few of both. In fact, I named my boat the Grits N Grunts after an old-time breakfast in the Keys during the Depression. Wish I was down South catching a few now.

Bob Denn

Chatham





Catching a bonito that casually — [the author] must have great luck. [That and] Spanish mackerel — both are difficult to catch up North. Sounds like a great trip.

SMKap

posted on bostonglobe.com

King of the Mountain

A couple of great spots missing from “Choose Your Own New England Ski Adventure” (November 27): Pats Peak in Henniker, New Hampshire, and Gunstock in Gilford, New Hampshire. Both have excellent ski schools and great atmospheres. As an aunt who has introduced many nieces and nephews to skiing, these are two of my favorites. For areas closer to Boston for great lessons without a drive, try Wachusett, Nashoba Valley, and the Blue Hills. Think snow!

Patarcand

posted on bostonglobe.com





The best kept secret that isn’t a secret at all? Backcountry cross-country skiing is free and without crowds in the Green Mountain National Forest, the White Mountain National Forest, and in the many Massachusetts/Vermont/New Hampshire/Maine state parks and forests.

lannit

posted on bostonglobe.com

Keys to the Castle

My days of visiting Disney World have passed (“Maximize the Magic,” November 27). I cannot, however, emphasize enough the importance of purchasing and studying The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World. [This] guide is the bible of DW — from detailed ratings on every ride, attraction, hotel, and restaurant, to helping you plan your day. To get the most out of your visit, you need to treat planning your trip with the intensity that Ike spent planning D-Day.

Capt. Jeffrey Spaulding

posted on bostonglobe.com





How about using a travel agent? There are many experts that don’t charge any fees to help you plan. So, support the small business in your town. Go on any town Facebook page and ask who is the best free Disney travel planner to use. They’ll be the ones getting those dining reservations for you at 6 a.m. 60 days before your trip.

user_3916686

posted on bostonglobe.com

Ensuring Their Futures

I read “SCOTUS Should Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act” (Perspective, November 27) just after finishing our annual Thanksgiving dinner, a ritual based on a nicely sanitized version of that “first Thanksgiving.” In elementary school, our teachers told us Pilgrims and Indians were great friends then, the Pilgrims especially grateful to the Indians for helping them to survive those first winters. Somehow, no one ever told us the rest of the story. All of us owe writer Samantha Maltais and her people a vast apology for the harm we have done and a firm commitment to a future in which the United States will finally begin to live up to its promise of equal justice for all. It will help that they will soon have an excellent lawyer to help them do that.

Linda Cades

Easton, Maryland





I wish Ms. Maltais 35 years as a SCOTUS justice!

David Abraham

Richmond, Virginia





The individual circumstances of this one case are heartbreaking. The foster care and adoption system in this country is plagued with challenges. The Indian Child Welfare Act is an absolutely crucial attempt to redress damage done to tribes and their children, because their welfare and interests were basically ignored for so long! It’s easy to understand why attached caregivers would fight to keep a child they love in their home. However, it’s tragic that their effort to keep this one child in a familiar, loving home may have negative ramifications for many, many, other children and families if they succeed in this lawsuit.

s651fc

posted on bostonglobe.com





There seems to be two separate issues: Upholding the Act as reasonable under the Constitution, which the court will likely do, and, if, in this particular case, the child might incur more harm than not if removed to an unfamiliar place within the tribe. The court will have to determine if there are limits to the interpretation of the Act — if a detriment to the child, in certain cases, can be taken into consideration when determining where to place the child.

Galactaca

posted on bostonglobe.com





In the words of Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz: “Modern Indigenous nations and communities are societies formed by their resistance to Colonialism, through which they have carried their practices and histories. It is breathtaking, but no miracle, that they have survived as peoples.” Maltais is living proof of this.

Barbara Dennett

Rotonda West, Florida

Flights of Fancy

How fortunate that Connections writer Kurt Schmidt was able to be with his son and how proud his son must have been to have his dad with him (“Taking Flight,” November 27). A beautiful article.

G. Cataldo

Somerville





Having my 20-year-old son fly me from Marshfield to Nantucket for a whale museum tour and a great lunch is a highlight I’ll never forget. It was the first time I was with my son where I had no rank over him.

rangoonman

posted on bostonglobe.com





I taught my daughter how to drive a car. As every parent knows, it can be scary. When she was in high school, she stated she wanted to be a pilot. That night we went to dinner with my father in law. He served in the Army Air Corps in WWII. He was delighted to hear his granddaughter’s ambition. That was 15 years ago. Leah has all licenses and certification to fly and teach both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. Her goal is to fly for Boston MedFlight. I am a proud, true, helicopter parent. We should all encourage our children to do what they love, even if we get queasy.

The Wizard III

posted on bostonglobe.com

