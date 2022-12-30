My brother was many things to me: hero, rival, co-conspirator, keeper of our shared history

I had been writing a memoir about my childhood, a time when our family migrated like birds across triple-decker apartments in Worcester, to faraway Texas and Colorado, then back to New England. As I culled memories, questions arose: Where did we live when this happened? Is my memory of that correct? Once I had created an outline, my brother, older by a year, helped color it in. He always was a better artist than me.

From his hospital bed, Jimmy chortled a throaty response, “The Nash Rambler.” After 45 years, his memories remained tight-fitting puzzle pieces while mine felt misshapen and loose. Our younger sister, perhaps blessed with the gift of forgetting, remembered even less.

“Remember Dad’s car when we lived in Texas? With no back windshield?” I asked my brother by phone.

Jimmy agreed to assist me even as he battled acute myeloid leukemia. He had begun chemo only days before our phone call, so the dreaded side effects had not yet taken hold. Mostly he was bored then, trapped inside sterile hospital walls. Still, I worried it might hurt him to discuss our rocky childhood, or the father who left us.

But Jimmy laughed, recalling our lives in a Texas trailer park. “Dad had a BB gun and a .22.” My mind flashed back to the beer-can pyramids used for target practice. “We used to shoot water moccasins in the creek until he traded those guns for tools.”

My brother’s voice became less animated as he reflected on our adolescent years, when Dad’s arrests appeared in the Worcester paper. Once, Jimmy’s friend hid the newspaper so he didn’t have to see our father’s name in print.

Together, we dipped into memories, a murmuration of sorts. Some overlapped and others diverged, but the shame we remembered was the same.

As I continued to write in the months that followed, I noted in the margins: Ask Jimmy, to clarify a hazy memory. I decided to wait until he recovered from his bone marrow transplant for our next retrospection. But while I was busy writing, my brother endured one complication after another: graft versus host disease, pneumonia, kidney failure.

Jimmy phoned one morning in late spring. Since his diagnosis, we spoke often, a bittersweet gift of his illness. I imagined he wanted to rap about the Celtics-Warriors game. We had been reveling in the Celts’ unexpected championship bid, but his voice that morning suggested otherwise. “Things have taken a turn for the worse,” he half-whispered. Hearing the labor in each oxygen-assisted breath, I quickly understood what the call meant.

My brother died only hours later.

As time passes, I peel the layers of my bereavement. I miss Jimmy’s quick wit and outrageous tales. I lament over what might have been different: his last year, spent mostly hospitalized, propped up by chemo, antibiotics, oxygen. I grieve for what will no longer be: our annual Cape Cod vacations; my winter visits to him in Florida; our collective celebration of his children’s milestones — graduations and weddings he will miss.

And, I mourn for my brother’s lens on our childhood. My brother was many things to me: hero, rival, co-conspirator, friend. But also, keeper of our shared history.

I revisit a scene from my memoir: A hummingbird flies into the school bus that our parents had fashioned into our temporary home in 1976. Jimmy and I greet the trapped bird in the back corner of the bus. I cradle iridescent wings in my child-size hands while my brother prances around me, wildly flapping his arms. We step off the bus, and the bird imprints charcoal dust on my fingertips before it flutters away.

The note in the margin, Ask Jimmy, reminds me of all that will never be asked and answered. Like the fleeting hummingbird, my brother is gone. I am left only with the memories he imprinted on me.

The note in the margin, Ask Jimmy, reminds me of all that will never be asked and answered. Like the fleeting hummingbird, my brother is gone. I am left only with the memories he imprinted on me.




