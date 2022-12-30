For sale: New beginnings for an old schoolhouse and a church turned into homes

LOT SIZE 0.68 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1984

PROS This little red schoolhouse served as the District 5 Whiting Street School from its construction in 1879 until the 1920s. A porch with Victorian gingerbread details leads to the original front door. Through an entry foyer (with laundry closet) and past an updated bath, the great room is enormous but cozy, with oversized windows, soaring ceilings, painted wood floors, and a Vermont Castings wood stove. Sliders open to a composite deck and spacious backyard with above-ground pool. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. There’s an office at the mezzanine level; up a few more steps, find two bedrooms with hardwood floors and exposed beams. Updates include a new roof and central air. CONS Bedrooms are railroad-style.

The interior of 142 Whiting Street, Hanover Handout images

Sheri Eubanks, Tarantino Real Estate, 339-933-3050, TarantinoRealEstate.com

$895,000

19 WALNUT STREET / MAYNARD

The interior of 19 Walnut Street, Maynard Handout images

SQUARE FEET 4,450

LOT SIZE 0.23 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $260,000 in 2021

PROS Steps from restaurants and the Assabet River Rail Trail, this 1900 Finnish church was recently restored and converted into a residence. Through the arched doorway, walk up the steps and past a half bath into a gasp-inducing great room with stained glass windows, original beadboard, and 25-foot ceilings with newly exposed wood beams. (There’s also foam insulation and updated plumbing, electric, and HVAC.) The kitchen has stainless appliances, skylights, and stone counters for days. A balcony loft has an ornate railing and a ladder to the bell tower. Downstairs, the primary suite has a spacious step-in shower in the bath. Two more bedrooms and a den share a bath; a slate-tiled laundry room leads outside. CONS Not much yard space.

The exterior of 19 Walnut Street, Maynard Handout images

The Ridick Revis Group, Compass, 617-593-3492, chrisridick.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.