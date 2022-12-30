16-year-old Excel High School basketball player charged with assault and battery on Cohasset referee

About 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Cohasset police responded to a report of an assault inside the Cohasset High gymnasium during a basketball game between a team from the school and a team from Excel High School, a public school in South Boston, police said.

The teen, whose identity was not released due to his age, will appear later in Quincy Juvenile Court for a hearing on the misdemeanor charge, according to a Friday statement from Cohasset police.

A 16-year-old player for a South Boston high school boys’ basketball team has been charged with assault and battery after he allegedly punched a referee in the face during a game Wednesday evening against a Cohasset High School team, officials said.

The 16-year-old player allegedly punched a referee in the face, leading the game to be canceled immediately and the gym to be cleared, according to the statement. The referee didn’t require medical care after the incident, and there was no further violence and no involvement from Cohasset players, police said.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and Boston Public Schools have both denounced the alleged assault, the Globe reported.

The MIAA, which oversees sports in the state’s public school system, said officials should never be subjected to violence.

“Officials must be treated with respect at all times,” the association said in a statement Thursday. “The ups and downs of competition need to be appreciated for what they are, an opportunity to learn life lessons through sport.”

The student may also face disciplinary action under the Boston Public Schools Code of Conduct, district officials said.

“Excel High School and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering an environment where all students and staff feel safe and respected,” Excel Head of School Jerleen John wrote to parents Wednesday. “As a standard, members of BPS Athletics strive to be respectful of other teams, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and show respect for the rules and officials.”

MIAA and BPS officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.