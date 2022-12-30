60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

The shooting may have been accidental and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Transit Police responded Friday evening to a report of shots fired on an MBTA Bus in South Boston and found a 60-year-old woman injured, officials said.

Officers responded about 5:25 p.m. to the busoutside the T’s Andrew station and arrived to find the wounded woman, according to Sullivan.

Sullivan said the shooting remains under investigation, but it “may have been accidental.”

The woman was conscious and alert when she was taken to a local hospital, and her injury was not considered life-threatening, he said. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

