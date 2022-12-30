Deer ends up in a Bridgewater swimming pool

At 8:14 p.m. Dec. 20, Bridgewater police received a call from a resident of Plymouth Street who reported that he needed assistance because a deer had fallen through the cover of his swimming pool. Officers responded to the home and removed the cover so the deer could get out.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

JOYRIDE COMES TO AN END

On Dec. 12, Wrentham Police Officer Steve Hearon and Sergeant Rick Mayhew tried to stop three boys in a stolen car as they were leaving the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. According to police, the young driver refused to stop but he also appeared to have difficulty controlling the vehicle, as he soon struck a curb and blew a tire. Police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 495 south, where “it lumbered forward in light traffic, at posted speeds or below, on three tires, the blown tire disintegrating along the way,” police wrote on Facebook. “The suspect vehicle exited 495 onto Rt. 1 south, ignoring the slow moving procession of police vehicles following behind. This spectacle ended at the intersection of Rt. 1 and Chestnut Street in North Attleboro when the suspect vehicle approached the traffic lights and found itself stuck behind traffic.” The young driver allegedly then tried to force his way through the cars stopped in front of him, striking and damaging two of them before finally coming to a stop. Two of the boys were taken out of the vehicle and arrested, while a third suspect fled along Chestnut Street, but “his attempt to escape was dashed by an amazingly fast North Attleboro officer who apparently ate HER Wheaties,” police wrote. “SHE was wicked fast!” The three boys were released to their parents and were due to be arraigned in juvenile court in Dedham on charges of auto theft, shoplifting, refusing to stop, and other offenses, police said.

Although commonly referred to as “fisher cats,” fishers are not cats at all; they’re actually the second largest member of the weasel family in Massachusetts. MassWildlife/Bill Byrne

DID YOU HEAR THAT?

On Dec. 5, Dedham police wrote on Facebook that a resident of the neighborhood known as Riverdale had been awakened by a loud shrieking sound. At first, the resident thought a ferret was the cause of the commotion, but animal control later determined that a fisher was the culprit. Although commonly referred to as “fisher cats,” fishers are not cats at all; they’re actually the second-largest member of the weasel family in Massachusetts. “Fishers usually weigh between 10-20 lbs., have a beautiful coat of dark fur, and a long tail,” police wrote. “They mostly feed off of small animals such as mice, rabbits, squirrels, insects, petite raccoons — and on occasion, backyard chickens, and outdoor cats. And while their name may have you thinking they are handy ‘fisher’-men — they are not. If they consume fish, it is usually fish that are left deceased along the shoreline of a lake or pond.” Fishers usually venture out at twilight and steer clear of humans, but it can be unsettling to hear them belt out an audible scream (their shrieks have been described as being similar to the sound of a baby crying loudly), according to police. “If you should see (or hear) a Fisher, try not to be alarmed, and like with all wildlife, keep your distance and be aware of your surroundings, especially during dawn, dusk and the overnight,” police wrote. “Wildlife is beautiful, and as long as both animals and humans respect one another, we can all continue to coexist! Of course, you may always report any wildlife sightings to Animal Control — as well as any animal that you feel poses a threat or conflict, to you or your family.”

