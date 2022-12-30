fb-pixel Skip to main content

Early morning truck fire extinguished at Natick rest stop

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
A truck caught fire early Friday morning at a Natick rest stop, officials said.Natick Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a tractor-trailer at a Natick rest stop off the Massachusetts Turnpike early Friday morning, according to the Natick Fire Department.

At 2:56 a.m., a truck driver at the Massachusetts Pike Service Plaza at mile marker 117 called 911 to report that the tractor-trailer he had been inside had caught fire, Natick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Austin said in a phone interview.

The fire began in the engine compartment, according to the Natick Fire Department.Natick Fire Department

Crews arrived at 3:06 a.m. and extinguished the fire by 5:21 a.m., he said. The driver was not injured and got out before he saw the fire in the engine compartment.

Fire crews believe the blaze could have been caused by the brakes heating up, he said.

Advertisement

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video