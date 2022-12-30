Early morning truck fire extinguished at Natick rest stop

The fire began in the engine compartment, according to the Natick Fire Department.

At 2:56 a.m., a truck driver at the Massachusetts Pike Service Plaza at mile marker 117 called 911 to report that the tractor-trailer he had been inside had caught fire, Natick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Austin said in a phone interview.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a tractor-trailer at a Natick rest stop off the Massachusetts Turnpike early Friday morning, according to the Natick Fire Department.

Crews arrived at 3:06 a.m. and extinguished the fire by 5:21 a.m., he said. The driver was not injured and got out before he saw the fire in the engine compartment.

Fire crews believe the blaze could have been caused by the brakes heating up, he said.

