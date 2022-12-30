Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze at apartments in Beverly, at least 18 residents displaced

Crews responded to the fire at 15 Trask Court at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday and firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the building and “extremely high heat” inside, officials said in a post on the Beverly Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Two dogs perished in the fire and at least 18 residents were displaced, according to Beverly Fire Lieutenant Chris LeBlanc. No injuries were reported, he said.

“It was a very stubborn fire that took nearly 10 hours to contain,” Beverly fire officials wrote on Facebook Friday morning. “Crews will be on-scene throughout today investigating the cause of the fire.”

Advertisement

Beverly firefighters from Engine 5 were the first to arrive at the scene and took a hoseline into the building. While Engine 5′s crew was on the second floor of the building, a crew from Ladder 1 went to the third floor but was forced out due to the extremely high heat, officials wrote.

A third alarm was struck and mutual aid was provided by departments from Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Wenham, Hamilton, Manchester by the Sea, and Topsfield, officials said.

Firefighters from Lynn and Ipswich covered Beverly’s fire stations and responded to several calls within the city while crews fought the fire, officials said.

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts tweeted that one of their teams was working with the Red Cross to assist the displaced residents.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.