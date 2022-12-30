Hyde Park man, 36, arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Logan while traveling with child

Beechman was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Jan. 4, Hayden’s office said in a statement. A lawyer for Beechman didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Lorenzo Anthony Beechman, 36, was arraigned Thursday in East Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, third offense; airport security violations; illegal possession of a firearm without a license with a prior violent offense; and illegal possession of ammunition, according to Hayden’s office and legal filings.

A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport while he was traveling with a minor child, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

The statement said Beechman got on the radar of law enforcement around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, when State Police were told he’d allegedly placed a shoebox containing a gun on a screening machine belt at Terminal A. The box was covered by a brown paper bag and also contained personal items of Beechman’s, officials said.

Security personnel determined the gun to be a loaded .22-cal Hi-Standard Model B pistol, according to the statement. Screeners “secured the package,” authorities said, and Beechman continued to his gate with the rest of his luggage and with the child. When troopers approached Beechman, he initially said the package was his, according to the statement.

“When asked what was in the package, he retracted his statement, saying ‘no, that’s not my bag. I thought you were talking about another bag,’” the statement said.

But video surveillance footage allegedly captured Beechman placing the bag on the security belt, so he was arrested and the child was placed into the custody of a relative, according to Hayden’s office. Authorities said Beechman has prior convictions on his record involving firearms and armed and masked robbery, as well as open cases alleging resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, breaking and entering, and larceny from a building.

“It’s incredibly brazen to think that you can move a gun—in this case, a loaded gun—through an airport security machine without it being detected,” Hayden said in the statement. “It’s sad that this man placed a child in the position of having to witness the result of his brazen and dangerous action.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.