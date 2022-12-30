Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board’s chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.

He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who followed his father as publisher of The Manhattan Mercury, told the newspaper. Edward Seaton was chairman of Seaton Publications at the time of his death.

He became The Mercury’s publisher and associate editor in 1969 and its editor-in-chief in 1981. His grandfather had bought the paper in 1915, and his father, uncle and brother were publishers.