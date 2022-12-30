Magaziner’s proposal to divest R.I.’s pension fund of Russian assets is still a work in progress

What the final report did not mention, though, is that the state pension fund still contains Russian assets. They make up a smaller portion of the $10 billion fund now, although it’s not clear how much of that is because of sales and how much is because of changes in value driven by financial sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Russian-held assets made up less than one-third of 1% of the portfolio, so the decision had no significant impact on the health of the system but sent a strong message that financial markets operate best when democracy and freedom are promoted and valued,” his office wrote in a “final report” published this month.

PROVIDENCE – As he heads to the US House of Representatives, Democrat Seth Magaziner is touting his achievements as general treasurer, including the approval of a proposal to liquidate the state pension fund of Russian stocks and bonds in March 2022.

Magaziner’s office said the state, working with fund managers, had sold $5 million worth of Russian assets from the pension fund. But the treasurer’s office could not provide an accounting of exactly what was sold, how it was sold, what Russian assets remain, and how much those assets are now worth. When Magaziner first proposed divesting the fund of Russian assets, he said they were worth about $20 million to $30 million.

Though it didn’t make it into the final report touting the plan’s success, the state panel that makes investment decisions signaled early on that selling Russian assets would be easier said than done. The state’s then-chief investment officer explained in early March that the investments in Russian stocks and bonds are structured as commingled funds, in which an asset manager accumulates money from multiple investors to invest in one fund. Because of that, the staff had “limited capacity to direct how they are managed.”

The State Investment Commission in March, acting on Magaziner’s proposal, voted to prohibit new investment in Russian assets — which would soon be prohibited anyway due to US sanctions — and to liquidate existing Russian investments “when possible.”

That last part turned out to be a key phrase: Russia temporarily closed its stock market, though it later reopened. Meanwhile a series of investment sanctions levied by the US government has made trading Russian assets difficult, and a decline in the value of those assets has made it hard to find willing buyers.

Magaziner’s treasury office said in a written statement that the announcement of Rhode Island’s efforts to sell Russian stocks and bonds had an effect, noting it came the same week Russia closed its stock market. Pressure from investors including Rhode Island was “exacting a toll on the Russian economy, making it more difficult for Putin to fund his military operation, state-owned companies, and corrupt network of oligarchs,” spokeswoman Courtney Carter-DeJesus said.

“By joining other investors across the world in this boycott of Russian financial assets, we have helped to exact a toll on the Russian economy and sent a clear message that Putin’s illegal war is unacceptable,” she said. “While Rhode Island is not solely responsible for the economic pain Russia is feeling due to the global sanctions movement, we are proud that our state is a part of it.”

But while the idea feels good, the impact of Rhode Island’s actions is debatable.

“It’s a little bit of wishful thinking,” Alexandra Vacroux, executive director of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University, said of Magaziner’s statement. “Not because it’s wrong, but because Russia is financing its war through the sale of oil and natural gas. … They’ve got plenty of cash left over to run this war.”

That doesn’t mean that the US and its allies shouldn’t do anything in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vacroux said, likening that approach to people who don’t vote because it won’t make a decisive difference.

What would make a decisive difference?

“Everyone’s asking themselves that question,” Vacroux said.

Brian O’Toole, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center who helped author previous sanctions at the US Treasury Department after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Magaziner’s statement in response to this story had some truth to it. It’s the sort of statement he’d put out if he were in Magaziner’s office.

“It’s this combination of the sanctions, the chilling effect, and investors fleeing from Russia that have tanked the stock market, dried up capital in Russia, and that certainly has an impact on Russia’s ability to make bombs and missiles,” O’Toole said.

Those financial sanctions, though, are part of why it’s difficult to actually divest from Russia. The sanctions drastically limit the pool of potential buyers, which limits the ability of sellers to sell, which all but zeroes out the value of those assets. It’s always part of the financial sanction equation.

“If you’re selling something, somebody else has to buy it,” O’Toole said. “And nobody else is buying it.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began in February, has led to international condemnation over the targeting of civilians, indiscriminate bombardments, and possible war crimes.

That condemnation reached Rhode Island, too, beyond just the yellow and blue flags on public buildings and bumper stickers and front porches – all the way to its $10 billion pension fund. The fund holds investments for public worker retirees in the state. It’s overseen by the elected treasurer, with investment decisions guided by a state investment commission. Magaziner in November defeated Republican Allan Fung to become the congressman for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.

The investment decisions that fund makes are generally higher-level than picking individual stocks and bonds to invest in. Instead the pension fund invests in, among other things, professionally managed funds that track broad sectors of the economy – such as an emerging markets index. The investments are pooled; so are the investors.

Rhode Island’s pension fund exposure to Russia is through funds managed by State Street Global Advisors and Wellington Asset Management, Magaziner’s office said.

The problem with divesting to make even the most principled stand – and this conundrum goes beyond just Russia – is that institutional investors can’t dictate whether or not a fund with a lot of different investments and a lot of different investors has exposure to particular securities.

That’s especially true in a case where, like this one, there are financial sanctions that make buying and selling the asset even more difficult.

“The ability to actually divest, while it makes a lot of sense in theory, it faces these kinds of practical limitations,” said Kevin Maloney, a professor in the finance department at Bryant University.

Maloney said investment managers could carve out a custom mandate for a particular investor.

It’s not clear if that’s what happened in Rhode Island when it sold the $5 million worth of assets Magaziner’s office touted. Magaziner’s treasury declined to provide a breakdown of current Russian assets or their value in its portfolio, saying it could affect the office’s ability to sell them at a fair price. In a separate statement, Magaziner’s office said the fund had been able to sell Russian sovereign bonds and ones of Lukoil, a Russian oil company. The Rhode Island pension fund now has less than one basis point – or 0.01 percent – of Russian exposure, Magaziner’s office said, compared to 30 basis points before.

How much of that is because of sales, versus the assets it holds declining in value? Did the investment managers carve out a separate custom fund for Rhode Island based on its effort to get out of Russia, or did the commingled fund just make those decisions anyway? Magaziner’s office declined requests to interview someone to walk us through this complicated subject.

“We are proceeding as quickly as practically possible,” Magaziner himself said in one of several written statements his office provided for this story. “Most importantly, we are continuing to do our part to push back against Putin’s war.”

James Diossa, a Democrat and the former Central Falls mayor, won the race in November to replace Magaziner as general treasurer. In a few days, it will become Diossa’s problem to solve.

“It is my understanding that these assets are held within an emerging market fund and cannot be sold independently at this time,” Diossa said in a written statement. “Once in office, I will explore all available options.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.