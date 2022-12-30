Man found dead at homeless encampment in Medford

Medford firefighters responded to the area of 295 Middlesex Ave. after receiving an emergency call at 5:30 a.m., the State fire marshal’s office said in a statement. They encountered heavy fire in fear of the property when they arrived.

A homeless man was found dead after a fire was reported Friday morning at an encampment located in a wooded area near MBTA Orange Line tracks in Medford, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

They found the man’s body debris of a small encampment as they were putting out the blaze, the statement said.

“The man is believed to have been homeless,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death and make a positive identification,” the statement said.

Malden fire responded and provided mutual aid, the statement said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire does now appear to be suspicious, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.