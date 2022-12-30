Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jamie Raskin exchange rare kind words on social media after Raskin cancer diagnosis

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and outspoken MAGA supporter, responded by tweeting a Fox news story about Raskin’s diagnosis, along with a thoughtful note wishing him well.

It happened after US Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, announced Wednesday that he’d been diagnosed with cancer.

Political observers got to witness a rare display of good will between two members of Congress from opposite sides of the aisle this week.

“We disagree often, but I’ll be praying for Jamie Raskin,” she wrote. “Cancer is a terrible disease. I watched my father die from it, and it broke my heart. It’s good Rep Raskin has hope and his form of cancer is curable with the treatment he will be starting.”

Greene, who has been described by the Associated Press as a “far-right...conspiracy-peddling provocateur,” was targeted for expulsion from Congress by House Democrats last year and has tangled with Raskin in the past. Earlier this year, Raskin called Greene a “cheerleader for the insurrection.”

After reading Greene’s warm note on Twitter, Raskin used kinder words when he responded to her tweet on Dec. 29.

“Thank you, Marjorie, for this touching message, which my youngest daughter showed me,” Raskin wrote in his tweet. “I’m grateful for your concern and very sorry to learn that you lost your father to cancer. Wishing you happy holidays with loved ones.”

