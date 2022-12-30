MBTA closes pedestrian entrance at JFK/UMass station due to structural issues

The JFK/UMass stop was the site of a tragedy in September 2021, when Boston University associate professor David Jones, 40, was killed when he fell from a dilapidated state-owned staircase near the station. Jones’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the T and MassDOT in November. The case remains pending.

“Last month, a critical structural finding was discovered at the entrance from Columbia Road to the pedestrian concourse leading to the station headhouse,” said T spokesperson Lisa Battison in a statement. “The MBTA determined that closing the entrance was in the best interest of public safety. Pedestrians can divert to the pedestrian bridge connection from the busway ramp, and the exit-only stair to the Ashmont platform is open, allowing riders to enter and exit.”

The MBTA has closed a pedestrian entrance to the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester after a structural issue was discovered in November, officials said.

Battison said Friday that T staffers have closed the Columbia Road entrance with fencing and signage, and that accessible van service is available to transport riders with disabilities between the Columbia Road entrance and the JFK/UMass busway for the duration of the closure. The statement didn’t indicate how long the closure will last.

Structural damage at the JFK/UMass station. MBTA

“The MBTA will continue to inspect the pedestrian concourse and surrounding structures, and depending on the results of those inspections, the MBTA may identify additional areas that may need to be closed and secured,” Battison said.

She said the agency recognizes the closure is an inconvenience to riders.

“We remain committed to safely operating and investing in our facilities, infrastructure, and vehicles while delivering reliable service to our riders that depend on the MBTA for their transportation needs,” Battison said. “We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.”

