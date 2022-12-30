fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA warns First Night revelers to expect extra travel time due to Orange Line issues

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Students got off an Orange Line train at Forest Hills station in September.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The MBTA cautioned that people heading to Boston’s First Night celebrations on New Year’s Eve should expect their travels to take extra time, after the T took multiple Orange Line cars out of service this week.

The T is operating eight Orange Line trains instead of the usual 10 trains after inspectors found “a failure in an electrical grounding component on an Orange Line vehicle” this week, inspected all the cars on the line, and pulled some from service for repairs, the agency said in a statement Friday evening.

Due to the reduced number of trains, Orange Line riders are experiencing “headways,” or wait times between trains, of 12 to 14 minutes, the T said.

“As the MBTA continues its inspections and performs necessary repairs, Orange Line riders will continue to experience longer headways,” the statement said.

The MBTA will not collect fares between 8 p.m. Saturday and the end of service Sunday morning, according to the MBTA website.

All subway lines will run on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve, with increased service after 3 p.m., according to the site. The last trains of the night will leave downtown by 2:20 a.m. Sunday, except for the E branch on the Green Line, where the last train will depart at 2:12 a.m., the T said.


Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

