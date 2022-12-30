MBTA warns First Night revelers to expect extra travel time due to Orange Line issues

The MBTA cautioned that people heading to Boston’s First Night celebrations on New Year’s Eve should expect their travels to take extra time, after the T took multiple Orange Line cars out of service this week.

The T is operating eight Orange Line trains instead of the usual 10 trains after inspectors found “a failure in an electrical grounding component on an Orange Line vehicle” this week, inspected all the cars on the line, and pulled some from service for repairs, the agency said in a statement Friday evening.

Due to the reduced number of trains, Orange Line riders are experiencing “headways,” or wait times between trains, of 12 to 14 minutes, the T said.