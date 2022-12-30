THE MIRACLE MAN

He’s thinner, having shed 50 pounds from his once 6-foot-2-inch, 285-pound frame. But his engaging smile and characteristic vigor have returned.

Watching 70-year-old Frank Cutitta zip around the trails that wind through Wayland aboard his high-tech touring tricycle, it’s difficult to fathom the dire situation he found himself in during the spring of 2020.

Cutitta, one of the earliest local COVID-19 cases, is among the pandemic’s hardest-hit survivors. He spent more than 45 days in a coma, and 100 days hospitalized between Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Cambridge. Twice dodging last rites (his wife Leslie declined on his behalf), Cutitta finally returned home in July 2020.

His battle was the subject of a front-page article in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020.

Following his extraordinary recovery, however, Cutitta wasn’t content to thank his lucky stars and simply move on with his life. He committed himself to his health, and prioritized helping other patients grappling with life-threatening illnesses and the soul-crushing loneliness that often accompanies them.

Frank Cutitta in the hospital. Cutitta Family

“I literally would spend 23 hours a day with little contact other than an occasional check of my vitals and 45 minutes of physical therapy or occupational therapy,” said Cutitta, a global media consultant and Northeastern adjunct professor. “Everyone was wearing a mask, so there was no facial connection and very little tactile connection short of medical procedures.

“No one could hold my hand, or sit down to talk, not because they didn’t want to, but because there were restrictions about how much time could be spent with highly contagious COVID patients,” he said. “I became very depressed, not in a way that I would hurt myself, but a very deep loneliness that FaceTime or phone calls couldn’t cure.”

‘A new lease on life’

Today, 30 months later, at a time when most people are taking stock and approaching the New Year with a bevy of resolutions, Cutitta relishes each day.

“I definitely have a new lease on life,” said Cutitta, who turned 70 in November. “More important, I have a long-term lease on a different kind of life and a new focus on staying healthier than I’ve been in years and helping others understand the disease. I’ll live every day with gratitude for my caretakers, family, and the huge network of friends around the world who supported me then and continue to do so.”

Frank Cutitta took a rest in his wheelchair on June 29, 2020, after walking for only the second time at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Cambridge. His daughter Genna took video for her sister, Olivia, as his wife, Leslie, pushed the chair. All of Frank's family members had the virus. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Gratitude is only one part of Cutitta’s post-COVID raison d’être. “Helping others,” he said, is now a priority, because the heartwarming story of Cutitta’s homecoming has a harsh edge. He acknowledges that he’s truly one of the fortunate.

According to John Hopkins University of Medicine, Massachusetts has totaled more than 2,144,967 confirmed COVID cases since early 2020, and close to 24,000 deaths. During Cutitta’s hospitalization in 2020, more than 4,000 Massachusetts residents succumbed to the virus. Of those who have survived, many still deal with varying degrees of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I knew that many of my fellow patients and their families around the world were going through what I termed ‘the pandemic of institutionalized loneliness and anonymity,’” he said. “So my wife and I became advocates to address that challenge and to increase the awareness that one of the most debilitating aspects of COVID could be the mental health aftereffects.”

‘The power of the hive’

Cutitta has no recollection of his 45 days in a coma. Once he regained consciousness, he quickly recognized the burdens that he and fellow patients faced. The general public, he said, underestimated “what loneliness and isolation truly was during that period.”

“This is by no means blaming the frontline workers,” said Cutitta. “They were totally underwater with the volume of patients and put themselves in harm’s way caring for us.”

Drawing on his experiences as a health care writer and researcher, Cutitta vowed to act, and immediately began reaching out through social media channels.

“As my social footprint increased following many interviews I did on Zoom, or as articles about my COVID journey got syndicated, other patients and families around the world found me and my family,” said Cutitta. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“As my social footprint increased following many interviews I did on Zoom, or as articles about my COVID journey got syndicated, other patients and families around the world found me and my family,” he said.

Cutitta refers to the response of that community as “the power of the hive,” confirming his suspicions of how widespread the problems were. He continued sharing his experiences, and agreed to cochair Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital’s Patient-Family Advisory Council, a role that allows him to advocate for patients regardless of diagnosis.

“When I met Frank during his admission for COVID, I knew he’d be a great member for the PFAC,” said Joanne Fucile, associate chief nursing officer and vice president of hospital operations for Spaulding Cambridge. “As a former patient and a health care writer, he has such an incredible perspective on the challenges of health care and what we need to do to support the patient and families.”

The purpose of the council “is to represent the unvarnished voice of the patient and family members,” said Cutitta.

“The members of the PFAC have had a very broad variety of ailments that brought them to Spaulding, ranging from COVID to traumatic brain injuries from accidents,” he said. “Each has their own perspective on certain care experiences.”

Fucile confirmed the challenges that a rehabilitation facility like Spaulding faces.

“Our patients are here for many weeks to months at times, so the staff becomes like a second family to them,” she said. “We have an interdisciplinary team assigned to each patient that includes nursing, therapist, medical providers, case management, spiritual care, social service, nutritional staff, and others as needed.”

Council members often discuss the Spaulding staff’s role in assisting patient recovery and supporting their mental well-being. As a result, Spaulding has enacted a number of changes, including expanded social service staff, recreational therapy, music therapy, and resuming a dog visitation program.

“Although our visiting hours are still restricted, we have iPads available for patients to Zoom with families,” Fucile said. “We have psychiatrists to support those patients struggling with depression and anxiety.”

Shortage of health care workers

Still, the trials of isolation persist, not only among COVID admissions but other patients as well, primarily because of staffing issues.

“While many aspects of the epidemic have receded, the health care workforce has taken a beating in terms of people leaving the profession,” said Cutitta. “There’s an illusion that because there are fewer [COVID] cases now, more attention can be given to patients with any ailment. Unfortunately, the health care workforce has been dropping more precipitously than the number of patients admitted.”

Fucile agreed, adding: “The biggest obstacle is having adequate staffing to provide the care we pride ourselves on. Not just clinical staff — nursing, respiratory, medical providers — but also the support roles of housekeeping, dietary, facilities, security.”

“This is the worst I have seen in health care,” she said. “We talk about the impact on the patients and families and on the staff wellness. Frank is very committed to wellness and stress reduction, so he loves these conversations.”

Likewise, Cutitta’s wife of 33 years, Leslie, became an active partner in his advocacy work. Those efforts, she said, ramped up exponentially after her husband’s story became public, and “I literally had dozens of people reach out to me looking for comfort, guidance, inspiration, and information.

“I spent hours on the phone with family members of critically ill people from across the country who were desperate for one thing: hope,” said Leslie. “They needed to hear stories of survival and success in the face of unbelievably poor odds. I offered a shoulder to cry on and became someone who listened to their fears who actual understood firsthand their experience.”

Cutitta also continues to address “COVID fatigue,” empathizing with medical professionals combating a potentially fatal virus in the face of unrelenting misinformation. In the 2½ years since he came home, Cutitta has conducted interviews with clinicians around the world, noting that many “have surely become fatigued and cynical because of the deniers they’ve treated who could have avoided the disease.

“They are under so much pressure to care for patients that could not avoid injury or disease,” while still needing to treat others who get exposed through irresponsible behaviors, taxing an already overburdened health care system, he said.

“There is a toll that is taken on clinicians who feel guilty about having feelings of COVID fatigue with certain patients in a ‘do no harm’ industry.”

‘Do Not Resuscitate’

Another aspect of Cutitta’s journey — and continuing patient advocacy — is the intensely personal dilemma of “Do Not Resuscitate.” Twice during Cutitta’s time at MGH when his diagnosis was dire, doctors asked his wife to consider invoking what they thought was his “Do Not Resuscitate” wishes. Leslie quickly corrected them, insisting her husband had a “YMR,” or “You Must Resuscitate.”

The key, said Leslie, is to clearly communicate wishes regarding medical intervention with family. “It’s not an easy discussion to have, but knowing how strongly Frank felt about having every medical intervention taken to save or prolong his life, made my decisions a bit easier when it came to his immediate medical care,” she said.

“I’m still haunted by the conference call I had with five members of Frank’s medical team in which they all strongly encouraged me to let him go,” said Leslie. “I often wonder how many other people received a similar phone call, and agreed with the doctors’ recommendation to let their loved ones be taken off life support. It’s a horrifying thought that some might have survived, as Frank did, against all odds if the decisions had been different.”

Shortly after he turned the corner during his recovery, Cutitta learned that a fraternity brother contracted COVID. “They were ready to pull the plug on him, much like me, but Leslie and I counseled his wife and had her hold firm on not taking him off of the vent and life support,” he said.

“Last year, he skied 120 days out in western Pennsylvania and has skied almost every day this year they were open,” said Cutitta. “He’s a fellow warrior who would have had memorial services if his wife didn’t persist with ‘you must resuscitate.’”

Reprioritizing what is truly important

That “warrior” mind-set continues to drive Cutitta, even as he embraces his new COVID community, providing important lessons for anyone dealing with a debilitating illness. A former wrestler, Cutitta employs the same grit and determination that drove his recovery.

“The weight loss alone reduced many of the pre-morbidities I had when I was admitted,” he said. “I’ve become obsessed with walking and have gone over 10 miles in a hike with no pulmonary strain.”

Future plans include returning to teaching snowboarders at the “Grays on Trays” program he pioneered at Mount Snow in Vermont, and spending more time on his Scorpion touring trike. He discovered “triking” while visiting the Shining Sea Bikeway in Falmouth. Still uncertain about his balance, he was drawn to the trike’s stable platform, allowing him to travel farther and offering the low-impact benefits of cycling.

“The recumbent is a key element in a mix of exercises I do to continue my recovery,” he said. “I’m blessed that I have almost twice the endurance I had before COVID as a result of being obsessed to stay in shape.”

For Cutitta, his wife, and two adult daughters — Olivia and Genna and their extended family — this New Year’s Day brings an opportunity to celebrate what appears to be a bright future. In short, said Leslie, “We have reprioritized what is truly important, and that is our strong connection to our family and friends.

“We cherish those relationships and our time together more than ever,” she said. “We learned that there is an amazing amount of goodness in most people. The love and support my kids and I received during this ordeal was nothing short of astounding.”

Frank Cutitta was greeted by hundreds of friends and neighbors as he arrived home in Wayland on July 3, 2020. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Cutitta’s ongoing COVID journey “was and continues to be totally life-changing for my family,” he said. “They realize how fragile life is in ways they never dreamed.

“Like myself, they have very emotional memories of the isolation during the worst of COVID, and the loneliness I had when I awoke and could not hold their hands, FaceTime notwithstanding,” he said. “While we don’t dwell on it, we have a whole new appreciation for how precious our time is together.”

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.



