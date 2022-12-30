Northeast Metro Tech student helped save woman’s life by administering CPR

While waiting for his food, Cadavid heard someone call out for help near the restroom, where he saw a woman unconscious on the floor. He had recently been recertified in CPR, part of his training at school, and quickly jumped into action, the school said.

Sebastian Cadavid, a student in the school’s dental assisting program, joined friends for a bite to eat after the Agganis All-Star football game in Lynn in late June, stopping at Wendy’s in Saugus, according to a statement from the school.

A senior at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield was awarded the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero award this fall after administering CPR to a woman in Saugus — helping save her life.

Advertisement

Unable to find a pulse, he began administering chest compressions to the woman, the school said. By the time police and firefighters arrived, she had regained consciousness.

“I don’t know what came over me but I just thought to myself, ‘I know CPR,’” Cadavid said in the statement. “I was like, ‘Wow, I actually just did that.’”

The Heartsaver Hero award is given to individuals who perform CPR and assist in “any part of our chain of survival,” which also includes defibrillation and advanced care by emergency medical technicians, according to the American Heart Association. Nominations can be made online.

Erin Selvitella, a teacher in Northeast Metro Tech’s dental program, praised Cadavid’s quick response and said it is rewarding to see students using their classroom training to help others.

“As a vocational teacher, we love to see our students put the skills and theories they learn into use, but this is beyond any of our expectations,” Selvitella said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.