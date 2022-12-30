Opera performances, a film festival, and book discussions

The Salem Philharmonic’s free winter concert series begins Jan. 8 with a performance of opera favorites by bass and baritone vocalist RaShaun Campbell. Programs continue Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, with concerts by pianist Caroline Power, who will perform Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 23,” and trumpeter Jay Daly. Shows begin at 3 p.m. at Salem High School, located at 77 Wilson St. For more information, visit salemphilharmonic.org .

Belmont World Film’s Family Festival returns for its 20th season — and first in-person season since 2020 — Jan. 14, 15, 16, and 21, with screenings in West Newton , Watertown , Cambridge , and Arlington . The festival brings children’s films from across the globe to Greater Boston, some of which are debuting in North America. This year’s slate is joined by in-person and virtual workshops for aspiring young filmmakers with critics and professional animators. A selection of films also will be available online from Jan. 20 to 22. For the complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit belmontworldfilm.org/family-festival .

Advertisement

Using wax, pigment, and other artistic materials, a small group of artists uniquely interpreted the theme “Flora and Fauna” for an exhibit at The Brush Art Gallery, located at 256 Market St. in Lowell. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 7 to Feb. 18. A reception for the artists — Kellie Weeks, Patricia Gerkin, Charyl Weissbach, and Debra Claffey — will take place Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit thebrush.org.

In partnership with the Tewksbury Public Library, Abbot Public Library in Marblehead is hosting virtual talks with young adult authors Maureen Johnson and Jennifer Lynn Barnes. Johnson is the author of more than a dozen young adult novels, including the “Truly Devious” series and the “Shades of London” series. Barnes has written more than 20 acclaimed young adult novels, including “The Inheritance Games” trilogy and “Little White Lies.” The Zoom talk is Jan. 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. The discussion is open to adults and teenagers. Attendees should register in advance through the library’s events calendar. For more information, visit abbotlibrary.org.

Advertisement

Mansfield Public Library is ringing in the new year with diverse programming throughout January. On Jan. 5, the library, located at 255 Hope St., is hosting a mystery book club meeting to discuss Courtney Summers’ “Sadie,” which tells the tale of love between sisters. The event has in-person and virtual options and is free to attend. Those who wish to go should register online through the upcoming events calendar. For more information, email mansfieldref@sailsinc.org.

Juniors and seniors at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton have spent the last three months working on an addition to a Westwood family’s home, which they intend to complete by the end of the school year. The project consists of framing an 1,800-square-foot addition and 700-square-foot covered porch and gives students hands-on experience in technical skills like roofing and siding. Blue Hills is accepting project applications for next school year; priority consideration will be given to those who apply before Jan. 15. To learn more about the program and this year’s site progress, visit bluehills.org/tech-programs/public-services.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01. Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie