Out of the ordinary warmth to end 2022, then a damp start to 2023

Temperatures will be significantly above average for the next week.

Average temperatures during the afternoon for the first week of January are going to be at or even above 50 degrees for many days. This looks like an April forecast, not a winter one. Of course, before we get to January, there’s New Year’s Eve, which is looking rather damp.

The warm weather to conclude the year and begin the next is definitely out of the ordinary.

Our Friday will feature plenty of sunshine blended with clouds and very mild temperatures in the mid and upper-50s. This is more conducive to spring, not the final 48 hours of December. Nevertheless, get outside and enjoy these readings. I noted plenty of bikers and runners yesterday and suspect we will see more of the same today. Dog walkers who head into the woods need to check for ticks as they can be active in this pattern.

Temperatures will continue to be warm overnight, staying in the 40s with partly cloudy skies. There’s a chance the sunrise Saturday will be quite colorful as the clouds will be thickening up. By the middle of the afternoon, it will be just cloudy and radars will show the rain approaching. This rain will spread over the area during the evening. If you’re headed out for New Year’s Eve, take an umbrella or raincoat.

Rain spreads over the area Saturday afternoon and lasts overnight before ending early Sunday. COD Weather

Folks walking around First Night festivities in Boston will experience light to, at times, moderate rain, but I don’t expect any heavy downpours. And there won’t be much wind. Temperatures will stay very mild, probably within a degree or two of 50 at midnight.

Warmer than average readings for early January will continue overnight for New Year’s Eve. NOAA

The chart below shows the temperature and the chance of precipitation. Notice the green bars decrease by Sunday morning an indication that the rain will be ending.

There’s a Patriots game Sunday afternoon when I expect clearing skies to take place with temperatures in the 50s. The mild conditions continue next week. There’s another system approaching sometime Tuesday night and Wednesday with showers and very warm conditions for this time of year. It won’t be surprising if we exceed 60 degrees next Wednesday.

Rain is likely Saturday evening and it will end early Sunday morning. NOAA data

Eventually, in week two of the month, the temperature should return closer to average but there is no clear indication of prolonged cold or big snow. However, patterns can change quickly this time of the year so those of you who are winter sports enthusiasts don’t lose hope just yet.

There’ll be a lot of talk about climate change with this mild weather and it’s important to remember that a week of mild temperatures in January isn’t climate change, but because of our changing climate, these types of patterns become more and more likely with each passing decade. It can still get cold, think Christmas Eve, but the odds of warmer-than-average conditions continue to grow.