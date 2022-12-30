Rhode Island Report podcast: Listen to the most popular episodes of 2022

In the first episode of our collaboration with Rhode Island PBS , “A Lively Experiment” host Jim Hummel and Globe columnist Dan McGowan join host Edward Fitzpatrick to break down the 2022 election results, focusing on Rhode Island’s races for the Second Congressional District and governor and discuss how Seth Magaziner won the night. Hummel, McGowan, and Fitzpatrick also dive into Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee’s rout of Republican challenger Ashley Kalus in the governor’s race and other highlights of Tuesday’s elections.

Globe Rhode Island readers flocked to our podcast, Rhode Island Report, for exclusive interviews and political analysis. Here are a few of our most-popular episodes.

Several other political stories rounded out the list of Top 10 episodes for 2023. Listeners tuned in for a tense interview with Governor McKee, conducted over a card game; for Republican Congressional District candidate Allan Fung’s opinions after Roe v. Wade was overturned; for analysis on the primary results; and to hear candidates explain, in their own words, why they’re running for office. Click through the links below to listen to each episode.

Got a wicked Rhode Island accent? This dialect coach explains why

We told readers we wanted to hear their classic Rhode Island accents, and they delivered, sending examples via voicemail and email. We shared them with dialect coach Thom Jones and, on this week’s Rhode Island Report podcast, he explains what makes the accent so distinct — and teaches the podcast’s producer, Megan Hall, how to speak like a Rhode Islander.





Chef James Mark, the celebrated owner of North and Big King, on why he’s hanging up his apron — for now

Earlier this year, James Mark, the celebrated chef and owner of two of the most iconic restaurants in Providence, announced he was hanging up his apron and closing for good. On the Rhode Island Report podcast, he talked about closing North and Big King, how he got his start in the industry under David Chang and his Momofuku empire, the pressures that owners face in Rhode Island, and what’s next for him.

What does it mean to be a witch in the 21st century?

Witches are having a moment right now — and it’s not just because of the release of Disney’s ″Hocus Pocus 2″ film. In Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Witches Guild performs dances all over the state, and hundreds of people attended a recent “Witches Night Out” market where there were tarot card readers and lectures by witches. Yet those who practice witchcraft have been discriminated against for decades and still face stereotypes today, despite the recent surge in popularity. Globe reporter Alexa Gagosz interviewed Loren May and Tracey Lawrence, owners of The Veiled Crow, to learn about modern-day witchcraft.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.