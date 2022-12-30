State Police helicopter used to find suspect hiding in tree after Worcester shoe store burglary

The suspect allegedly drove away in a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan and entered Route 146 southbound with Worcester police and State Police in pursuit, according to the statement. The Mercedes continued onto the Mass. Pike eastbound and drove about 20 miles before it struck a tire deflation device left on the highway in Southborough by state troopers, officials said.

State troopers were called to assist Worcester police about 2:15 a.m. as officers sought a suspect who had allegedly broken into and robbed the Shoe Supply store at 1114 Pleasant St., State Police said in a statement .

State Police used a helicopter to find a suspect hiding 25 to 30 feet above the ground in a large tree early Friday morning after he allegedly broke into a Worcester shoe store and fled in a Mercedes down the Massachusetts Turnpike to Southborough, officials said.

After hitting the device, the Mercedes crashed into a wooded area along the highway and the driver, who was alone in the sedan, climbed out and ran into the trees, according to the statement.

State Police patrols and K-9 teams worked with local police to establish a perimeter and search the woods, calling in support from a State Police Air Wing helicopter equipped with a infrared camera, officials said.

About 4:20 a.m., the helicopter crew spotted the suspect hiding in a tree about 25 to 30 feet above the ground in the backyard of a Cordaville Road home in Southborough, according to the statement. The crew directed patrols and a K-9 team to the tree, where troopers and Southborough police ordered the suspect to climb down, officials said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, came down and was taken into custody and handed over to Worcester police investigating the break-in, according to the statement. State Police will summons the suspect for further charges related to the chase, officials said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.