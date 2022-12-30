Viewpoint: What can the average person do to help fight climate change?

Paul Lauenstein Handout

Last spring, our daughter bought her first house — an all-electric “fixer-upper” built 50 years ago when electricity was cheap. The house she bought was an energy hog. With electricity rates rising fast, my wife and I knew we had to do something to help her avoid sky-high electric bills.

So began a months-long series of energy-saving measures that will save our daughter in the long term, but equally important, help her be part of the solution to climate change. In hopes it might inspire others to follow our path, here is what we did:

My daughter’s house near Amherst is too shady for solar panels, so she signed up for a community solar program at 10 percent off the conventional utility rate. With that one cost-saving switch, we practically eliminated her home’s carbon footprint.

Next, we got a free Mass Save energy assessment. We replaced all the lights with LEDs, and insulated the attic. We replaced the old clothes dryer with an energy-efficient ventless heat pump dryer that doesn’t blow hot air outdoors. We replaced the old water heater with a new, energy-efficient heat pump water heater.

The old windows were not well-insulated, so we got a quote to replace them: $34,000. That was a non-starter, so we designed and installed clear quarter-inch plexiglass panes inside each window to minimize heat loss. It took lots of sweat-equity, but the $3,000 cost of materials was a price we could afford.

But what to do about the electric baseboard heaters, which drew so much electricity that they required their own dedicated 200-amp circuit breaker box? We installed four air-source heat pumps, each with its own compressor. Heat pumps move energy rather than generating it, so they use less than half as much energy as conventional electric baseboard heaters.

Mass Save helped us pay for it with a $10,000 rebate and a zero-interest, seven-year loan for the balance of $10,600.

We’re confident these measures will significantly reduce our daughter’s electricity bills, and provide an attractive return on investment. The higher that electric rates go, the more of a difference energy efficiency makes.

And regardless of the cost savings, taking steps to make our homes greener is one way we can all help to address the global climate emergency.

Jonah Kurman-Faber

Policy and Research director, Climate XChange; Somerville resident

Jonah Kurman-Faber. Amanda Pontillo

Taking action on climate change can seem daunting, especially when you already feel you’re doing so much.

You can avoid plastic bags, start composting, and even adopt Meatless Mondays. These personal choices help, but we won’t solve this issue by convincing everyone to make them every day. That’s too hard.

The truth is, you should have access to affordable electric vehicles and fast public transportation. You should have a warm home powered by cheap renewable energy. You should have clean air to breathe and healthy, sustainable food to eat.

Climate change will be solved by creating a world where individual choices are already cheap, easy, and improve our lives. The best way to achieve this is by engaging with policy-making.

This is easier than it sounds — it just means you’re voting for public officials who want to address climate change, and making sure they keep to their promises. Today, there are tons of ways to do this from the comfort of your own home. Here are some key ones:

1. Stay informed. There are numerous local, state, and national organizations that track, analyze, and mobilize around climate policy. You can keep abreast of important moments to get involved by following Massachusetts organizations on social media, subscribing to newsletters, listening to podcasts, or reading climate-related news articles

2. Vote for pro-climate candidates. Mark elections on your calendar. These aren’t just every four years. We had primaries and midterm elections last fall and special elections can happen anytime. Take 15 minutes to view voter guides produced by climate organizations. Electing officials who vote with climate change in mind can have a massive impact on your community’s health and long-term resilience.

3. Engage directly with your elected officials. After elections is when the real work happens — when your elected officials make — (or break) — their promises on climate by their votes in the Legislature. Pay attention when organizations you follow ask for your signature, texts, calls, or e-mails to communicate with your representatives on policy actions. Even 10 constituent calls can impact how a legislator votes on a bill.

We can all take steps to reduce our carbon footprints. But to truly tackle this global emergency we need to fight together for the policies that will create a more livable world.

