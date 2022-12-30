A year-end checkup on Rhode Island’s publicly traded companies

It’s the last business day of 2022, so it’s time for the annual checkup on how Rhode Island’s major publicly traded companies have performed over the last year.
One glaring difference compared to this point in 2021: CVS and Hasbro have fallen below $100 a share.
Here is a breakdown of where each company stands, along with their most recent earnings reports.
CVS Health
- Dec. 29, 2022: $93
- Dec. 30, 2021: $103.68
- Most recent earnings
Hasbro
- Dec. 29, 2022: $60.99
- Dec. 30, 2021: $101.02
- Most recent earnings
Textron
- Dec. 29, 2022: $71.22
- Dec. 30, 2021: $77.17
- Most recent earnings
Washington Trust
- Dec. 29, 2022: $47.95
- Dec. 30, 2021: $56.73
- Most recent earnings
Citizens Bank
- Dec. 29, 2022: $39.47
- Dec. 30, 2021: $47.27
- Most recent earnings
United Natural Foods
- Dec. 29, 2022: $39.20
- Dec. 30, 2021: $50.23
- Most recent earnings
Bally’s
- Dec. 29, 2022: $18.76
- Dec. 30, 2021: $37.81
- Most recent earnings
AstroNova
- Dec. 29, 2022: $12.25
- Dec. 30, 2021: $13.60
- Most recent earnings
