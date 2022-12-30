See former president Donald Trump’s tax returns

Six years’ worth of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns were released on Friday.
The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, are from 2015 to 2020.
To download the returns, click on “Attachment E” on this page where they were published on the Ways and Means Committee’s website.
These graphics highlight some of the information in the tax documents.
