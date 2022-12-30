fb-pixel Skip to main content

See former president Donald Trump’s tax returns

By Leah Becerra and Ryan Huddle Globe Staff,Updated December 30, 2022, 29 minutes ago

Six years’ worth of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns were released on Friday.

The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, are from 2015 to 2020.

To download the returns, click on “Attachment E” on this page where they were published on the Ways and Means Committee’s website.

These graphics highlight some of the information in the tax documents.

