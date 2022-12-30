The toll extreme weather took in the US during 2022, by the numbers

And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people.

A deadly collection of 83 tornadoes tore across the South. Golf-ball-size hail battered swaths of Minnesota and Wisconsin, damaging homes, vehicles and businesses. Unprecedented flooding inundated Yellowstone National Park. The Christmas week winter storm for the ages blasted much of the nation with biting cold, and blizzard conditions pummeled western New York, leaving more than two dozen people dead.

Storms fueled crippling floods in Missouri and Kentucky. A drought starved Lake Mead, Lake Powell and much of the American West, endangering water supplies and creating conditions for devastating wildfires.

While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are growing more intense and costly — both at home and abroad.

Here are some numbers that help describe the toll such calamities inflicted on the United States over the past year and what threats probably lie ahead:

15

The number of ‘’billion-dollar disaster’' events as of mid-December, according to federal officials. While that number is mercifully lower than the record years of 2020 and 2021 - which saw 22 and 20 such disasters, respectively - it still represents a high amount of suffering.

Over the past four decades, the United States has experienced an average of 7.7 billion disasters annually. But since 2017, the average has jumped to nearly 18 each year.

7,472,995

The number of acres burned by wildfire as of Dec. 23, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Alaska saw the largest amount of scorched land by far during 2022, at more than 3 million acres. New Mexico experienced record wildfires this spring, and states such as Texas, Oregon and Idaho saw hundreds of thousands of acres burned, with many of those blazes human-caused.

A new analysis this year revealed that 1 in 6 Americans now live in an area with significant wildfire risk.

9

The number of inches of rainfall that fell during a single day this summer in St. Louis, easily eclipsing the record of about 7 inches set in August 1915, when remnants of a hurricane passed through the area.

The historic deluge — an event with less than a 1-in-1,000 chance of occurring in a given year — dropped startling amounts of rain on St. Louis and surrounding areas. Some areas northwest of the city saw rainfall totals up to a foot. Overwhelmed storm water drains and sewage systems overflowed and backed up into houses. Dozens of rescues took place amid the flash flooding.

That disaster marked just one episode in a summer full of intense precipitation. From Eastern Kentucky to inland Florida, from Chicago to Wisconsin, massive rain events fueled the sort of flooding that is becoming more common and is battering outdated and outmatched infrastructure.

Scientists say climate change is helping to fuel the increased frequency and intensity of the extreme rainfall events, in part because a warmer atmosphere can hold significantly more moisture. During a five-week span in July and August, five 1,000-year rain events occurred across the county.

2.5

The degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average in the contiguous United States over the meteorological summer, measured from June 1 through Aug. 31. That made 2022 the third-hottest US summer on record in the past 128 years, according to NOAA.

The heat that scorched and baked the country this summer smashed thousands of temperature records along the way. More than 7,000, in fact, according to a Post analysis of NOAA data. More than 400 monthly records and 27 all-time records also fell.

1,200

The number of years since the American West has experienced such a prolonged, profound drought, according to a study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Researchers found that the decades-long drought that has gripped the West since 2000, fueled in part by the warming of the planet, marks the driest 22-year period since at least 800 A.D.

3rd

Even as scientists and federal officials are still tallying its toll, Hurricane Ian seems destined to become the third-most destructive storm on record, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The cost of those disasters, adjusted for inflation, stand at roughly $186 billion and $149 billion, respectively. Ian is likely to eclipse the $100 billion mark as well.

Ian was among the strongest hurricanes to make landfall when it barreled into Florida’s southwest coast in late September, as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. It obliterated coastal communities and caused massive inland flooding as it ambled across the state.

8

The number of consecutive years in which the United States experienced 10 or more billion-dollar, weather-related disasters.

What has become more common, and even expected, wasn’t always the case. Dating back to 1980, government figures show 13 years that included a double-digit number of such disasters, when adjusted for inflation. Of those, 11 have come since 2011.

342

Deaths that have officially been attributed to climate- and weather-related disasters so far in 2022, and the late-year winter storm that pummeled Buffalo and other parts of the nation will add dozens of deaths to the final total.

Hurricane Ian was the most deadly catastrophe, killing at least 131 people as it leveled homes and flooded communities across Florida, according to government figures.

Scores of other Americans have died in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, wildfires that ravaged parts of California and heat waves that swept across large swaths of the country.















