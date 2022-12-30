Trump reported earning $443 as an actor in 2015, and other quirky details from his tax returns

The returns show Trump finished in the black in 2018 and 2019, when he reported income of $24.3 million and $4.4 million respectively. Other years, he lost money. Trump reported negative income of $31.7 million in 2015, $32.1 million in 2016, $12.8 million in 2017, and $4.6 million in 2020.

The tax returns , released by the House Ways and Means Committee, include thousands of pages of documents, giving the country the clearest view yet of his finances, while still leaving many questions surrounding his business dealings unanswered.

Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of years of legal wrangling during which Trump fought to keep the returns from public view.

It will take some time to comb through the mass of documents, but here are a few quirky details:

♦ Trump reported being paid $443 as an actor in 2015, and he also reported sizable fees for speaking engagements that year. The 2015 return lists speaking engagement payments of $50,000, $100,000, $150,000, and $450,000.

♦ In 2016, Trump reported income totaling $3.2 million related to the Miss Universe competition. Another holding, Trump Model Management LLC, took a $409,707 loss that year.

♦ Additional holdings referenced in 2016 include Trump Classic Cars, which lost $605, an entity listed as “Poker Venture,” which lost $341, and a book he published that year that earned him $2 million.

♦ In 2016, Trump reported dropping $8,792 on extermination services at restaurants controlled by his Trump Restaurants, LLC entity.

♦ In 2017, the first year of his presidency, Trump and his third wife, Melania, reported selling 7,000 shares of Apple for $833,118, 2,800 shares of Caterpillar Inc. for $263,889, 1,000 shares of ExxonMobil for $87,106, 2,250 shares of defense contractor Halliburton for $124,575, 7,400 shares of Microsoft for $464,558, 1,300 shares of Phillips 66 for $110,395, and 1,250 shares of Pepsi Co. Inc. for $127,281.

♦ In 2019, Melania Trump listed her occupation as “model” on one form in the couple’s joint return, per the records released Friday. The prior year, she had listed her occupation as First Lady.

♦ In 2020, more than 150 of Trump’s business entities listed negative qualified business income, which the IRS defines as “the net amount of qualified items of income, gain, deduction and loss from any qualified trade or business,” the filings released Friday show. In total for that tax year, combined with nearly $9 million in carryforward loss from previous years, Trump’s qualified losses amounted to more than $58 million for the final year of his term in office.

♦ A report by Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation released last week showed Trump paid $641,931 in federal income taxes in 2015, the year he began his campaign for president. He went on to pay only $750 in 2016 and 2017, nearly $1 million in 2018, $133,445 in 2019 and $0 in 2020.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.