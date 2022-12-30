Gifts of human contact in the pre-holiday rush

There’s much to worry about in the world, but a local pre-holiday shopping trip provided some balm.

There was the deli assistant at Star Market who made me smile as he cooed to a father about his baby, “He’s so young he must still be under warranty”; the greeter at T.J. Maxx who astonished me with his never-ending good-humored patter to each and every customer entering the store — he could do stand-up; and the owner of Bonny’s Garden Center who helped me take a Christmas tree to my car and made me laugh while venting at the drivers who wouldn’t stop for a guy carrying a large tree on his shoulders.