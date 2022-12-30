Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is a tradition that never gets old

“Messiah” is still a big part of my December. Over the years I’ve heard many wonderful live performances from the Handel and Haydn Society and Boston Baroque. During the pandemic, when there were no live concerts, my husband and I were sustained and brought to tears by Boston Baroque’s online offering, a complete “Messiah” pieced together from its past annual performances.

When I was growing up, one of the records my father played most often was Handel’s “Messiah.” He played it at Christmas and at Easter and a lot in between. The records got so scratched up that at one point he bought a different recording, which he listened to once and hated; we went back to the old scratches, skips, and places where the records got stuck (“For unto us a child is born … is born … is born …”) until, as a college student, I happened to find a reissue of the same recording. It was one of the best-received Christmas presents I’ve ever given.

Advertisement

This year, we were lucky enough to be in London in early December, and when I looked online I saw that the London Handel Festival was giving its annual performance of the piece in Handel’s own church, St. George’s Hanover Square. We bought tickets and walked across the city that evening. We stood opposite the church looking up at its massive stone portico and tower. When Handel was alive, people would often see him standing in that portico during a rainstorm, as the church was halfway between his house and the theater where much of his work was performed.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Handel composed “Messiah” in only 24 days. He was in difficult circumstances. A rival opera company had lured away two of his favorite singers. He’d suffered a paralyzing stroke and hadn’t been able to work for many months. His bank account was nearly empty. The text of “Messiah,” made up of excerpts from the Old and New Testaments, was assembled for him by his friend and admirer, Charles Jennens. Certain that this new piece would be a sacred masterpiece, Jennens wrote to a friend, “I hope he will lay out his whole genius & Skill upon it, that the Composition may excell all his former Compositions.” But when Jennens heard the music, he was deeply disappointed; he felt that it was a mere entertainment, dashed off and trivial.

Advertisement

“Messiah” was first performed in Dublin in 1742; the audience loved it. After that, Handel conducted the music every year as a fundraiser for London’s Foundling Hospital.

The performance my husband and I heard in London this December was small and intimate. The soloists were young and their voices were gorgeous. Hearing the piece in a church made us newly aware of the trajectory of the story, from birth, to death and resurrection, to the mystery of redemption. There’s a turn in the music about halfway through, after the harrowing sections devoted to Christ’s suffering, crucifixion, and apparent abandonment, when the music suddenly changes from dark to buoyant, with a sense of startled optimism, in the soprano air “But thou didst not leave his soul in hell.”

The next day we walked back to the Hanover Square area to look at Handel’s house on Brook Street. There wasn’t much to see; the house, currently under renovation, was swathed in protective sheeting. It’s a small house, smushed between other houses (Jimi Hendrix lived next door from 1968 to ’69) in a neighborhood that is now full of fancy boutiques and sports cars.

Advertisement

Back home in Massachusetts, I pulled out my old recording of “Messiah,” the one I’d grown up with. There are other recordings I love (especially Christopher Hogwood’s, with Emma Kirkby’s unearthly downward runs on “For He is like a refiner’s fire”), but this 1959 recording, conducted by Hermann Scherchen, is right up there. My favorite part — you can find this on YouTube — is the duet, toward the end, “O death, where is thy sting?” sung by contralto Nan Merriman and tenor Léopold Simoneau. It’s an unexpectedly modern piece of jazz syncopation that shows, with almost throwaway yet profound effect, Handel’s prophetic genius. Charles Jennens probably hated it. But I think Jimi Hendrix would have approved.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.