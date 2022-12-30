The shame, and sham, of George Santos

Are Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene so desperate for a warm vote that they will seat this man who has lied to his New York district about his heritage, education, career, and so much more? Whose interests will he serve if seated? Certainly not those of the voters he bamboozled.

The Republican Party is not responsible for the election of George Santos to Congress. It has no monopoly on corrupt politicians. What the GOP is culpable for is continuing to perpetrate this fraud on the voters ( “GOP leaders still silent over new lawmaker’s falsehoods,” Page A6, Dec. 28).

Christine Nolan

Methuen





This was a job for a vigorous local news operation

George Santos was simply presenting himself as instructed. I suspect that research into New York’s Third Congressional District indicated that a gay, Jewish, wealthy banker with non-Ivy League education could defeat the Democrat for the open seat. Santos, along with the majority of Republicans of late, simply just followed the script, albeit with a tad more hubris. What is most troubling, however, is that had there been robust local reporting in the district, perhaps much of this may have surfaced before the election. Without credible, local reporting, this successful tactic will be repeated and metastasize around the nation.

James Christopher

Westwood





Voters should demand quality assurance from party leaders

George Santos is but the latest sign of a sick, and sickening, political arena. We citizens must demand that the so-called leaders of our political parties vet those who campaign for office. They must take responsibility for those who claim their affiliation.

Citizens must be assured that candidates are fiscally reliable and that they show credentials other than enlarged egos. Parties must demonstrate that their candidates are morally sound: no legal or criminal problems. Candidates must have experiences that qualify them for the job they hope to get.

After the leaders of the political parties have approved these qualifications, the press could then evaluate the findings. Only then can the public feel informed and confident when they vote.

Lenore C. Frazier

Winchester





Today Long Island, tomorrow the White House?

It is not remarkable that Republican leaders in Congress have been silent about the litany of lies that marks George Santos’s campaign — one in which he thumbed his nose at the integrity of the electoral system. After all, their party has obsequiously followed a leader noted for fabrication and duplicity.

The Santos campaign might have been his first step on the quest for the presidency.

John Reilly

Weymouth