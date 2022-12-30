Some key history overlooked in discussion of national debt

Jim Puzzanghera’s article “As national debt piles on, so does political pressure” (Page A1, Dec. 25) is a sobering piece that brings up anxious emotions. He describes the growth in government spending over the years, the imbalance between national revenue and expenses, and how both political parties correctly bear responsibility for this trend. Yet he glosses over the history of this problem, failing to cite specifically how the Republican mantra of trickle-down economics ushered in by Ronald Reagan precipitated much of the present debt and how the Democratic administration of Bill Clinton actually produced a budget surplus.

Hopefully in the reckoning Puzzanghera sees coming, our country can have an informed debate about this critical challenge and make decisions that benefit all of us, not just the 1 percenters.