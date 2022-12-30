The ‘T’ in MBTA should also stand for trust and transparency

But historically that’s not what happens. Take for example, the Globe’s recent report on speed restrictions on the T . In its last two annual reports, the T said that, on average, just 3 to 7 percent of its subway lines forced speed reductions for safety reasons. But a Globe review of the T’s own data shows that in reality, go-slow orders “covered more than 10 percent of the Red, Orange and Blue lines.”

With ridership down and a growing need to shore up trust in an often disappointing transit system, the gap between incident and explanation for what happened really needs to close. The public should know the whole truth about what’s going on and why, as soon as the T does.

At the MBTA, solid, credible information about assorted problems, accidents, and other complications travels slowly — just like the trains often do.

In other words, the T was putting out inaccurate information when the riding public is entitled to the true story, not the sugar-coated one. Full disclosure should also mean telling riders what’s causing the speed restrictions, when they will be lifted, and what’s keeping the T from addressing them. All that information should be easily accessible, perhaps on an online dashboard.

The slow flow of information is not just a matter of customer convenience. It can also be a matter of safety. Yet, the culture at the T encourages internal secrecy, which can threaten employee and rider security.

That much comes across in a recent NBC10 news report on the runaway Red Line train that rolled through Braintree station without a driver in May. In a report submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, T officials explained the series of mistakes that happened to cause the incident. When the front two cars at the Braintree station did not have functioning air conditioning, workers quickly tried to uncouple them as another train approached the Wollaston station. When they had trouble doing so, they decided to take the entire six-car set out of service. However, they didn’t properly set the pin that secures the cars and the runaway train rolled down the tracks.

The panicked T employees discussed the situation on their phones instead of the T’s radio system — the better to keep their fellow employees and the public from knowing what was happening. In addition, instead of preserving the scene, the dispatcher in charge had the train moved to the rail yard. As T safety inspectors concluded about the dispatcher’s actions, “Your failure to give clear and accurate instruction, to ensure that qualified workers were in place for the move and to adequately and efficiently report the incident while it was happening severely jeopardized the safety of your co-workers and the public and cannot be tolerated.”

According to the NBC10 report, T officials declined to say whether any employees have been disciplined. In an institution truly committed to transparency, that would be unacceptable.

The resistance to sharing information is a real problem, especially in the aftermath of incidents such as the tragic fatality that happened on the Red Line in April, when Robinson Lalin was dragged to his death after his arm was caught in the train door. According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the train involved in the accident had a fault in the door-control system that allowed the rail car to move forward.

After the accident, door systems throughout the Red Line fleet were tested for the specific problem and MBTA vehicle maintenance personnel “found all components performed as designed and did not identify any instances of the circuitry problem the incident car experienced,” T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said via e-mail. He also said the Red Line cars and their components are inspected every 8,500 miles; and he said the T has installed hundreds of cameras and mirrors on platforms so T operators can make sure doors are clear before closing them.

While that all sounds reassuring, given the institutional track record at the T, can it be trusted to be true? Pesaturo also said the employee who was operating the train on April 10 “is no longer working at the MBTA.” Yet he provided no further information, leaving open the question of whether the tragedy really comes down to one person’s fault. That’s not fair to the driver or the public.

A few years ago, New York City’s subway system garnered rare plaudits by changing the language it used to announce delays. Foregoing the usual transit gobbledygook about “signal problems” and “police activity,” train operators started simply telling passengers why the train was late. Riders appreciated the honesty. In that vein, why not try leveling with T riders about the system’s problems? Under the administration of incoming Governor Maura Healey, the “T” in MBTA should also stand for trust and transparency.

