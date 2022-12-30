Browns star Myles Garrett respects decision to bench him three plays last Saturday

Garrett was kept off the field for the first three plays Dec. 24 against New Orleans — the coldest regular-season game in Browns history — after Stefanski punished him for “a team thing.”

Cleveland's star defensive end said his failure to communicate led to coach Kevin Stefanski sitting him for the start of last week's game, a decision the Pro Bowler said he respects. He also vowed not to let it happen again.

Garrett had missed two practices last week leading up to the game with an unspecified illness.

On Friday, Garrett clarified the reason he was on the sideline for the first series against the Saints, who beat the Browns, 17-10.

Advertisement

“That was coach’s decision based off of what happened during the week and I respect his decision," Garrett said. "I was sick and I didn’t communicate well enough.”

Garrett acknowledged that the optics of the situation aren't ideal for anyone, never mind a team captain, leader and one of the NFL's best defensive players.

“It’s just a bad look for a starter just in general,” he said after the Browns wrapped up preparations to face the Commanders Sunday. “So just don’t put myself in that situation again.”

Garrett was asked if he was disappointed in himself.

“I think it was a misunderstanding at the end of the day," he said. "But I mean that’s how it went down and got to respect how he feels about the situation and his judgment.”

Stefanski was asked Friday if there was any residual effect from Garrett's discipline.

“No,” he said. “He has done a nice job. Been good.”



