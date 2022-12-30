Crowds gather at City Hall Plaza for NHL Winter Classic Fan Fest

Hickey was one of many fans who soaked up the atmosphere at Friday’s Fan Fest event at City Hall Plaza, part of a two-day festival put on by the NHL ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Bruins and Penguins.

“It was so cool,” said Hickey, who was with his mother, Kristine, and father, Robert. “He’s a great player and I love his shot.”

Patrick Hickey left the autograph tent with a wide smile. The 8-year-old from Medford was the last person to meet Charlie Coyle, one of his favorite Bruins players. Coyle signed Patrick’s rubber hockey puck and his black Bruins jersey, and posed for a photo with him and his friend Domenic.

Fans of all ages wearing black-and-gold jerseys packed the venue and had myriad options on ways to spend the sunny afternoon. Some chowed on concession favorites like Fenway Franks, sausages, and Sam Adams pints.

Others waited out the long lines to meet Coyle, Tuukka Rask, Trent Frederic, Ray Bourque, and Shawn Thornton.

Brian Perry, a lifelong Bruins fan from Lowell, said the best part of his day was taking a photo and touching the Stanley Cup with his father, two sons, and nephew.

“This is my third time seeing the Cup but this was the best one because I got to do it with my family,” said Perry.

When fans weren’t waiting to meet their favorite Bruins, they partook in games. The middle of the plaza had a giant air hockey table, and there was a stacked washer-dryer unit where fans picked up a hockey stick and tried to send shots into the openings.

Vinny Tonelllo from Weymouth was at his second Fan Fest after attending the 2019 edition at Millennial Park in Chicago prior to that Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium between the Bruins and Blackhawks.

“This one is definitely kind of tight compared to Chicago, but the best part is the fan experience for the kids,” said Tonello. “It helps all the businesses in Boston. They did it right here and it’s been a fun day.”

Bergeron, Pastrnak, and McAvoy sweaters were seen in the crowd, but a few Penguins fans were brave enough to embrace their minority status.

Andrew Oswald, a Charlotte native whose father is from Pittsburgh, flew to Boston Thursday with his girlfriend for the game. They were touring the Paul Revere House when they decided to stop by the plaza.

A return trip Saturday may be in the cards, since Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is scheduled to sign autographs.

“At least everyone is wearing black and yellow so it’s easy to pretend Pittsburgh fans are here,” said Oswald. “We’re trying to gauge the lines for Jarry tomorrow.”

As the event wound down, fans expressed excitement for Monday’s game. Some attendees had tickets for Fenway Park. Others were planning to watch on television, with Friday’s event serving as their Winter Classic fix.

"It's a really great setup," said Kristine Hickey. "The kids are having so much fun and it's well-organized. We've enjoyed it."
















