Defending champion Sandwich aims to take a bite out of No. 2 Canton in Judy Gormley Classic final

The two sides will face off in the tournament final on Saturday (1 p.m.). The Blue Knights are seeking a second straight Gormley trophy.

The Bulldogs and Blue Knights both won Friday in the first round of the Judy Gormley Classic girls’ hockey tournament at Gallo Ice Arena. Second-ranked Canton snared a 3-1 victory over No. 20 Pembroke before Sandwich edged Barnstable, 3-2.

BOURNE — Canton and Sandwich are happy with their holiday tournament-opening wins, but neither is satisfied.

Both teams have aspirations for a serious push in the Division 2 state tournament and will have to continue building the good habits they showcased on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (5-1) never trailed thanks to goals from freshman Abby Stock and juniors Anna Lehan and Tori Carr. Junior Maria Cantino tallied one for Pembroke (3-2).

First-year Canton coach Nikki Petrich, a former captain at Northeastern, has taken the reins from longtime coach Dennis Aldrich. Aldrich led Canton to a 2020 Division 2 state title and an appearance in the 2022 championship game.

“For us, it’s really about finding chemistry with our forwards and figuring out how to break out of the zone,” Petrich said. “Once we do that and we kind of settle down, everything else falls into place.”

Senior captains forward Audrey Koen and goalie Carolyn Durand said Petrich is helping them play smarter.

“We’re all seeing the game of hockey through a different perspective,” Durand said. “It’s refreshing.”

Meanwhile, defending Cape & Islands champion Sandwich (2-2) entered Friday fresh off back-to-back losses to sixth-ranked Archbishop Williams. The problem was offense as the Blue Knights only mustered one goal in each game.

“Coming off two tough losses in a week is always tough,” Sandwich coach Billy Ferreira said. “Our schedule should pay off for us in March.”

In Friday’s win over Barnstable (2-2-1), freshman Kathleen Barrett, junior Adrianna Kelsch, and sophomore Darby Rounseville each found the back of the net.

Senior goalie Sophia Visceglio felt the chemistry was noticeable.

“Today we did a really good job cycling the puck, passing, and utilizing all of our players,” the captain said.

Ferreira, in his 12th year at Sandwich, said Saturday’s tournament final represents a formidable test.

“Canton is Canton,” he said. “They’re always a team you measure yourself against in girls hockey.”