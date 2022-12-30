Depth and stamina aid Lawrence boys’ basketball as it blows past Beverly to claim Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic crown

The third-ranked Lancers used it to overwhelm Beverly, winning the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic boys’ championship game, 82-57, at Merrimack College on Friday. Twelve different players scored for Lawrence in a showcase of two-way intensity.

Not too many teams can keep pace with Marius Canery and Lawrence, which used a frenetic second quarter to pull away from Beverly in the Commonwealth Christmas Classic championship game.

“I don’t even have to say anything; my guys smell blood in the water,” Moore said. “They will attack you if you show weakness.”

Senior guard Marius Canery finished with a team-high 16 points and led four double-digit scorers, along with Isaiah Ogunbare (15, Ryan Grunon (13) and Jonathan Ocasio (10).

Nasiha Perez lofts a layup over Beverly junior Noe Diaz. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Lawrence (6-0) played 13 players during the first half and generated a convincing 42-22 halftime cushion.

“You have kids who come off the bench in front of big crowds and they want to do it themselves. Our kids are looking for each other and, they say ‘Well, if I give it to him, I know the next time I’m gonna get it,’ ” Moore said. “It’s unbelievable how much they sacrifice. As teenage boys, that’s not something easy to do.”

The second quarter — a 24-6 explosion from Lawrence — turned the complexion of the game and saw Beverly (3-3) make just one field goal. Star forward Ryder Frost was held scoreless in the frame and finished with 11 points — a far cry from his 38-point outburst earlier in the tournament. Dylan Crowley was Beverly’s sole consistent offensive spark with 24 points.

The Lancers kept Frost from driving or finding open jumpers, and snuffed out some of his attempts to streak ahead in transition with their successful presses.

Ryder Frost threw down this dunk for Beverly, but was held to just 11 points by Lawrence's defense. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“Our press tires a lot of teams out, along with [us] pushing the ball,” Canery said. “We know a lot of teams can’t play at that pace for that long. We condition all practice, all summer, all fall. We know that teams can’t really make it to the end and play like that all game.”

Using that same speed, Lawrence capitalized on the fast break. Canery threw down one ferocious slam dunk in transition that he capped with a celebratory tongue-wag as a packed Lawler Arena cheered.

Both Canery and Moore agreed the Lancers forge their supercharged intensity in competitive practices.

“They’re 10 times harder than the games,” Canery said.

Lawrence sophomore Jonathan Ocasio (22) races the ball down court. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe