Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa officially ruled out with a concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to start against Patriots

Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for Miami. He has 64 career starts under his belt with a 33-31 record. Bridgewater had one start this season, a Week 5 loss at the Jets, but he was knocked out of the game after just one pass. He is 37-for-60 passing for 522 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, mostly in a backup role replacing the injured Tagovailoa.

The third-year quarterback is negotiating his way through the league’s concussion protocols for at least the second time this season.

FOXBOROUGH — The Dolphins ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is day to day as he focuses on his health.

“He's better than the day before,” McDaniel said. “But I'm also trying to get a team ready to play this game, and it really doesn’t do anybody any service to over talk the scenario where he's got to be focused on his health and nothing else."

It’s not clear if Tagovailoa will return to the field.

Tagovailoa was concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field.

That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against Buffalo after he appeared disoriented following a hit. It was an unsettling scene as Tagovailoa wobbled when he tried to get back on his feet, and the NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

