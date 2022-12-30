EMass wrestling: Chelmsford sophomore Thomas Brown conquers loaded heavyweight division at Bossi Tournament to headline Athletes of the Week

Jayden D’Ambrosio, St. John’s Prep — The junior earned Outstanding Wrestler honors at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament, finishing first at 138. Seniors Alex Schaeublin (113), Rawson Iwanicki (160), and Charlie Smith (285) also won their weight classes as SJP took the team title by 65 points.

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — In a tough field at 285, the sophomore defeated Melrose’s Braden Marceau-Olayinka and Milford’s Hampton Kaye-Kuter in the final two rounds of the Bossi Tournament.

Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic — The junior earned a pair of pins and two technical falls before taking a 6-4 decision over Milton’s Mason Pellegri in the 182-pound final at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament.

Patrick DesLauriers, Ashland — The senior was one of two wrestlers at the Bossi Tournament to pin their opponent in every match, as DesLauriers cleared the 220-pound field.

Yandel Morales, Andover — The freshman held serve as the top seed at 106 in the Bossi, finishing with an impressive 8-1 victory over Central Catholic’s Cole Glynn.

Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill — The junior stormed through the 160-pound field at the Bossi, pinning four opponents and taking another match by technical fall ahead of the final, where he earned a 20-8 major decision over Chelmsford’s Jack Walsh.

Liam O’Brien, Swampscott-Marblehead — The freshman won his first high school tournament at the Pentucket Holiday after entering the 160-pound field unseeded.

Antonio Rios, Methuen – The sophomore pinned each of his opponents in under a minute, including a 13-second pin in the finals at 106 for his first tournament championship, leading the Rangers to victory at the Dan Balboni Framingham Holiday Tournament.

Shawsheen freshman James Tildsley won the Bossi Tournament for the second year in a row despite moving up from 106 pounds to 126. (Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe) Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

James and Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The talented brotherly duo each took victory (James at 126 and Sid at 138) at the Bossi Tournament; with James as one of two wrestlers at the tournament to win every matchup by fall.

Ashton Wonson, Triton – The senior captain is the Vikings’ first holiday tournament champion since 2006, taking first place at the Framingham Holiday Tournament at 220.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.