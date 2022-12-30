Two Boston sports moments gone wrong ended up on ESPN’s ‘Not Top 10′ of 2022

The Las Vegas Lateral turned a game that appeared headed to overtime into a victory for the Raiders. On the final play of regulation, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff up the middle and gained yardage before deciding to lateral to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to pass backward across the field to quarterback Mac Jones.

The weekly “SportsCenter” feature reviews the most interesting mistakes, gaffes, and other assorted mishaps from the previous week in sports, and Friday’s recapped the entire year. A second play involving a Boston team was No. 3.

However, the pass floated to Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones, who easily ran over Mac Jones and into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Stevenson and Meyers took responsibility for improvising on a play designed to just run out the clock.

“I was trying to be a hero, I guess,” Meyers said.

Said Stevenson: “The coaches gave us a play just to run the time out. There were only a couple of seconds on the clock. I feel like I should have done just that and got down.”

The other play to land on ESPN’s list involved the Red Sox: In a July game against the Blue Jays, outfielder Jarren Duran was unable to locate a high fly ball hit by Ramiel Tapia. The ball bounced behind Duran and traveled to the center field wall before left fielder Alex Verdugo retrieved it and threw to the infield.

By that time, Tapia was racing around the bases, with Lourdes Gurriel, Santiago Espinal, and Danny Jansen scoring ahead of him.

“From the get-go when he hit the ball I saw his reaction and I thought ‘He didn’t see that ball,’” said manager Alex Cora. “There’s nothing you can do.”

Duran only watched as his teammates attempted to minimize the damage, saying later he did not move because Verdugo was backing up the play.

“Obviously, I should have taken a step or two, but he was already going to beat me to the ball so I just didn’t want to get in his way. What if I sprint into him and collide with him, or something like that?” Duran said.

It was the first inside-the-park grand slam in the majors since 2017.