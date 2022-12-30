If there’s an answer to Andover girls’ basketball’s lockdown defense, North Andover didn’t unearth it during the Commonwealth Motors Classic championship

Andover has allowed more than 50 points in a game just once in the last two seasons, and while coach Alan Hibino wouldn’t spill all their secrets, he lauded his squad’s man-to-man prowess.

The Golden Warriors steamrolled through opponents in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, capping it off with a 57-32 win over No. 16 North Andover in the championship game Friday night at Merrimack College.

NORTH ANDOVER — If opposing teams want to take down top-ranked Andover, they first need to find a weakness in an impenetrable defense.

“We like to pressure the ball and make it difficult,” he said. “We just thought that tonight was a Lady Warriors, physical, grind-it-out type game for us.”

Andover senior Kathleen Yates (21) fights through contact from North Andover sophomore Sydney Rogers (31) during the Commonwealth Christmas Classic. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Andover (4-0) beat North Andover (4-2), 54-47, to open the season on Dec. 20, and this time the Golden Warriors left no doubt. They took the first half, 24-15, then promptly put the game out of reach with a 21-6 third quarter.

Scarlet Knights guard Hannah Martin managed 17 points with her crafty handle and shooting touch. The rest of the team scored just 15 points.

Andover senior guard Amelia Hanscom credited her team’s practice intensity for laying a defensive foundation.

“I feel like the trust we have is a lot, because when you get me the other person has to be there to help, and I feel like we’re always there to help each other out and to help recover on defense,” Hanscom said.

Anna Foley capped a 21-6 third quarter run with a 3-pointer for Andover. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Quinnipiac-bound senior center Anna Foley finished with 13 points in just three quarters. She beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer and hit co-star Hanscom (14 points) three times on cuts. Those connections are practically muscle memory for the two seniors.

“Me and Anna’s connections, at this point, are automatic,” Hanscom said. “We’ve been playing with each other since eighth grade. We know each other like the back of our hands. We know where we’re gonna cut, we know our tendencies.”

Hibino believes the atmosphere of the Classic, plus the first two opponents they defeated (Haverhill and Pentucket) prepared them for Friday’s success.

“I think the experience of our girls helps — that they can take the scouting report from the first [games],” he said. “We watched some film on North Andover and we tried to figure out what was going to make us successful today.”