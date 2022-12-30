‘It’s like Thanksgiving Day every day’: How Patriots offensive linemen eat to win

“Cole’s been constantly eating, so he’s moved condiments into his locker,” said Ferentz with a smile. “Dave and I had to say, ‘This is where we get dressed for practice. This isn’t where we’re eating.’ I don’t need to be peeking into Cole’s locker and seeing three bottles of hot sauce.”

FOXBOROUGH — Stationed in the corner on the top shelf of Cole Strange’s locker is a container of mayonnaise, next to a bottle of hot sauce. Strange used to have ketchup and maple syrup among his growing collection of condiments, too, before fellow Patriots offensive linemen David Andrews and James Ferentz requested he make a couple of cuts.

Advertisement

While Strange obliged, his constant eating has not stopped.

Weighing more than 300 pounds doesn’t exactly come naturally.

NFL offensive linemen have to take active measures to stay that size, which ultimately optimizes their performance on the field.

For Andrews and Ferentz, who both have been in the league for close to a decade, doing so has almost become second nature. For Strange, a rookie left guard, finding what works best has become another important part of his adjustment to the NFL.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a part of your job,” said Andrews. “You have to learn how to do it and balance that part of it.”

Strange, drafted in the first round out of Chattanooga last April, is no longer a student-athlete. He’s a first-year pro who has played 93 percent of New England’s offensive snaps through Week 16. The increase in games, practices, and workouts means more calories burned. As a result, Strange must bump up his caloric intake.

“I just try to eat as much as I can,” Strange said. “If I’m hungry, I need to eat. I’m never just sitting around very hungry.”

There’s no set of typical meals for Strange, who gets most of his food from the team cafeteria, with guidance from Ted Harper, the Patriots nutritionist. On top of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, each day features multiple protein shakes and at least one snack before bed.

Advertisement

Strange doesn’t count the calories, relying primarily on Harper’s recommendations, but he is generally aware which foods are more calorie-dense than others. Andrews, Ferentz, and the rest of the position group have served as helpful resources, too.

“You learn your body,” said Ferentz. “It’s a game, just getting to know it. It’s part of being a professional. It’s our job. We get paid good money to do it.”

The ‘mental hump’

Offensive linemen navigating their relationship with weight is a long journey, one that often begins with the goal of putting on pounds in high school or college.

Andrews estimates he weighed 245 pounds as a freshman in high school. Once he decided he wanted to pursue football at the next level, he started eating a lot of peanut butter sandwiches and drinking a lot of milk to bulk up. Living in Georgia, he typically had dessert, rolls, and sweet tea with every meal, too. By the time he left for college, he had reached close to 290 pounds.

Ferentz decided to gain weight the summer before his freshman year of college at Iowa, when he recognized he was “significantly smaller” than most of his teammates. He remembers one of his coaches telling him to eat like a dog. As in, eat the same thing every day. Over and over and over again. So Ferentz had to discover what he could eat repeatedly without getting sick of it. The answer? Hamburgers, steak, or most red meat.

Advertisement

“You have to get over that mental hump of eating the same thing,” Ferentz said. “That will kill it. But it’s just one of those things that come with the territory.”

Strange started to put on weight a bit earlier, back when he was playing linebacker in eighth grade. He’ll never forget the discomfort of pushing himself to continue eating even when full, a feeling he still experiences 10 years later.

James Ferentz is in his seventh NFL season, his fifth with the Patriots. Billie Weiss/Getty

“I’ve tried to embrace it, but I do not like it,” Strange said. “It’s like Thanksgiving Day every day.”

By the time they are in the NFL, most linemen are maintaining their weight rather than gaining. Unlike when they were teenagers and college students, there’s a heightened focus on protein-dense, high-quality, and calorie-rich foods.

Maintaining versus gaining presents its own challenge, but the players say the key is treating their diet as just another part of the job. As tedious as it may be.

“It zaps the fun out of food,” Strange said. “Once every now and then, it’s like I’ll be hungry and eat some crap for dinner. And I just look forward to it because I can eat as much as I want, anything I want.”

Strange’s older teammates tell him forcing yourself to eat becomes easier over time.

Advertisement

“It’s not as much of a chore now,” Ferentz said. “I’ve been doing it for quite a while, so I’m kind of used to it. In the beginning, it’s almost like you approach it like working out. You’ve got to train every day, and you have to eat every day.”

Avoid the yo-yo

The in-season schedule can sometimes complicate the routines. During the week, players arrive at the facility as early as 5 a.m. Practice takes place during a traditional lunch time. There are meetings, lifts, and treatment sessions throughout the day. And after a prime-time road game, the Patriots do not return to New England until the early-morning hours.

No matter their schedule, though, the linemen must find time to get their calories.

While the players find they eat the most during the fall because they’re burning the most calories, they have to remain diligent about their diet during the offseason, too. Taking just one or two weeks off from their eating regimen can lead to changes in the scale.

“You’re putting more weight on your frame than it can handle,” Ferentz said. “That can be difficult. You might get into the offseason and want to slim down for a minute just to give your body some relief. But that yo-yo fluctuating, that’s a dangerous game to play, too. I think that’s really unhealthy, and I think it’s hard to build a good habit that you don’t really have to think about anymore when you flux in and out like that.”

Advertisement

After his rookie year in 2015, Andrews returned to Georgia during the offseason and dropped almost 10 pounds because he wasn’t as conscientious about his diet. He then had to work to return to his playing weight by the time the season began.

“Now, it’s pretty much natural for me to stay even-balanced,” Andrews said. “It’s funny, in the offseason, with my wife, I always joke that she eats like a 300-pound man. It’s like, ‘What are we having tonight, David?’ ‘Oh, we’re having steak and rice and vegetables.’ ‘Oh, what’s for lunch?’ ‘We’re going to have a bunch of grilled chicken, carbs, and all this.’ I always laugh about that.”

As veterans, James Ferentz (left) and David Andrews (right) know the tricks to keeping the weight up. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

When offensive linemen eventually decide to hang up their cleats, many will drop a significant amount of weight because their body no longer needs to stay that size.

Slimming down can be a relief, as Andrews already knows. When he missed the 2019 season because of a pulmonary embolism, he lost 27 pounds. He thought dropping some weight would make him feel better — and he was right.

“When I got down to 270, that was some of the best I’ve felt sometimes,” he said. “I know it’s not healthy being this big all the time. I don’t want to be walking around at 295-300 pounds for my whole life.”

But Andrews also recognizes that a lower weight would likely impact his career.

“I probably wouldn’t be playing football,” he said. “I’d probably be selling insurance.”

Retirement is the longest way off for Strange, who is finishing up the first of a four-year rookie contract. As he continues to acclimate to the NFL, he welcomes tips and tricks from Andrews and Ferentz, even if it means not keeping a full assortment of condiments in his locker.

“The mayo can stay,” Ferentz said. “You never know when you might need some.”





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.