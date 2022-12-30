Jalen Mills returns to practice but Patriots are still very thin at cornerback

Mills being back was the biggest surprise, as he missed the last four games and both practices earlier in the week as he deals with a lingering groin injury.

On the flip side, cornerbacks Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jack Jones (knee), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) remained out of practice and were declared out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

FOXBOROUGH — It was a good news/bad news story line at Friday’s Patriots practice, with cornerback Jalen Mills , safety Adrian Phillips , running back Damien Harris , and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste returning to action.

Even if Mills is not 100 percent — he is officially questionable to play — his return would be a big boost to New England’s depleted secondary, which faces one of the league’s top receiving tandems in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Advertisement

With Jack and Marcus Jones out and Jonathan Jones questionable with a chest ailment, New England is perilously thin at cornerback.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

If Mills and Jonathan Jones can suit up, they likely would start at the perimeter spots, with Myles Bryant in the slot. The reinforcements would be Shaun Wade and practice squadders Quandre Mosely and Tae Hayes.

Wade’s snaps have been limited this season, but Bill Belichick said the second-year player is “further ahead than he was last year” after coming over from the Ravens in a late-summer trade.

“He’s played both [inside and outside spots] and played some safety,” Belichick said. “But obviously our depth at safety has been pretty good.”

The offense should be energized by the return to full health of Harris, who has missed four straight games because of a thigh injury.

Harris was removed from the injury report, meaning he is good to go, and that’s good news for Rhamondre Stevenson, who has shouldered a lot of the backfield load. Stevenson, who is questionable with an ankle injury, is far and away New England’s leader in touches with 258. Harris is next with 97.

Advertisement

“I’d say I’m feeling it,” Stevenson said this week when asked about his workload. “I feel what everyone talks about with the NFL season. But I feel like I’m doing a good job taking care of my body, and I’m just trying to stay proactive more than anything. But yeah, I feel the season for sure.”

In addition to Mills, Jonathan Jones, and Stevenson, tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and receiver Tyquan Thornton also were listed as questionable.

Practice squad tight end Matt Sokol, who was called up for one game earlier this season, could be in line for another promotion.

“He’s been here since the spring and he knows our system well,” said Belichick. “He’s a tough kid, works hard. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go if we need him. We need everybody ready to go this week.”

The Patriots will declare any roster moves, including elevations, by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fish stories

Miami leads the all-time series, 60-54, and has won four straight against New England … Since Belichick took over the Patriots in 2000, his squads are 26-19 against the Dolphins … New England connections: Dolphins tight end Hunter Long is from Exeter, N.H., and played at Boston College; defensive end Christian Wilkins is from Springfield; cornerback Byron Jones is from New Britian, Conn., and went to UConn … Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz’s brother, Steve, is Miami’s assistant linebackers coach.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.