NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

By The Associated PressUpdated December 30, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Orlando's Moritz Wagner (left) and Detroit's Killian Hayes each received the largest suspensions when the NBA reviewed the altercation between their teams.Duane Burleson/Associated Press

NEW YORK — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during a Wednesday altercation.

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games, and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.

The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.

Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter Hampton, and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against Washington. Kevon Harris, Schofield, and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City

The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary. Hayes will lose the most, about $121,000.

