Ohio catches up to Wyoming on 46-yard field goal in final seconds, then passes for win in overtime

The Bobcats (10-4) had time to answer, and Nathanial Vakos kicked a tying 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming's offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.

TUCSON, Ariz. — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Friday.

Wyoming's John Hoyland opened overtime with a 29-yard field goal, but Foster pulled down the winning catch over a defender in the back of the end zone.

“Emotions were high and I was feeling pretty confident,” said Harris. “It was a one-on-one matchup and I thought I’ve got to get it to my guy, and Tyler came down with it.”

Ohio had a hard time revving up its passing game against Wyoming's defense, relying mostly on the ground instead.

Sieh Bangura ran for 138 yards and scored on a 3-yard run. Harris hit Jacoby Jones on a 34-yard score and finished with 184 yards on 20-of-33 passing in his third start since Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year Kurtis Rourke went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Arizona Bowl has produced some strange games through the years, and the 2022 version appeared as if it was going to follow suit.

Wyoming, which averages 127 yards passing per game, threw the ball on six of its first nine plays in an opening drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 17-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Ohio answered by picking apart Wyoming's stingy defense, setting up Harris' TD pass to Jones, who battled Wyoming's Deron Harrell near the goal line.

Bobcats returner Sam Wiglusz then muffed a punt and Peasley hit Treyton Welch on a 17-yard touchdown pass the next play.

The wild ride smoothed out from there, until it returned in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“Sometimes in life, you put everything out there and the ledger doesn’t fall like you want it to,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “But I thought it was a heck of a ballgame that was going to come down to a play or two here or there, which it certainly did.”