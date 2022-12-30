Perennial powerhouses Georgia, Ohio State meet for just the second time, and this one is CFP semi

They’ll be playing for a whole lot more on New Year's Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl — a berth in the national title game.

Three decades ago, a quaint era before playoffs and RPOs and NIL, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that meant little more than bragging rights.

ATLANTA — They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long, storied histories.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) are looking to take the penultimate step toward their second straight national championship, having barely broken a sweat on the way to the Southeastern Conference crown.

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is a bit more fortunate to be in this position, having slipped into the final playoff spot without winning its division in the Big Ten.

A resounding loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale knocked the Buckeyes out of contention for their conference title, but made the playoff when USC lost in the Pac-12 championship game.

All of it adds up a thoroughly intriguing semifinal Saturday between schools with so much tradition — from Georgia’s Uga mascot to the Ohio State band’s dotting of the “i” — but hardly any face time with each other.

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was asked what he knew about the Bulldogs.

“Before playing them, no familiarity,” he replied. “I mean, I’ve seen them play, but obviously this past week studying them now. I don’t know anyone who went there. Nothing really.”

Eichenberg's ignorance is understandable.

On New Year's Day in 1993, the Bulldogs completed the best season of the mostly forgettable Ray Goff era with a 21-14 Citrus Bowl victory over the John Cooper-led Buckeyes. It was a smash-mouth game that featured Georgia's Garrison Hearst and Ohio State's Robert Smith each rushing for more than 100 yards and two TDs.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had a quarterback (Eric Zeier) who could throw the ball, too. The Buckeyes, with now-ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit taking the snaps, completed just 8 of 24 passes for 110 yards with an interception.

“It was a good win for the Dawgs,” recalled Will Muschamp, Georgia's co-defensive coordinator who played in that game for his alma mater. “We had a luncheon, and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room.

"I knew we had a shot to win."

Joking aside, there are no Herbstreits in this one. But both teams feature Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback — Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud — and plenty of firepower.

The Buckeyes rank second in the nation at 44.5 points a game, while Georgia checks in at No. 10 with a 39.2-point average.

The big question for Ohio State: Can they match up physically with the bruising Bulldogs?

Georgia is just as comfortable pounding an opponent into submission with its deep group of running backs as it is opening things up for Bennett and a talented collection of pass catchers led by tight end Brock Bowers.

Ohio State faced such a test against Michigan — and failed miserably. Now, the Buckeyes get the reigning national champs.

“It’s football, and you have to play physical,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Certainly it’s going to be the most physical game you’ve played all season.”